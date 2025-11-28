Bawumia Remains Most Attractive Candidate Says Atta Akyea

Former Minister for Works and Housing and prominent New Patriotic Party (NPP) member, Lawyer Samuel Atta Akyea, insists that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia remains the most attractive and compelling candidate among all aspirants seeking to lead the New Patriotic Party.

Speaking on Adom 106.3 FM on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, he stressed that the ongoing internal contest has been largely free of personal attacks and that healthy comparison is a necessary part of democratic competition.

According to him, political campaigning cannot be conducted without highlighting comparative advantages. Bawumia is more attractive than all the other aspirants, he said, noting that the party must choose the best person for the role, and in his view, the former Vice President stands tall among the contenders.

Atta Akyea added that sincerity and loyalty are essential in party politics. He argued that if an aspirant claims to love the NPP but refuses to support the party after losing an internal election, such an individual cannot be trusted. If someone says he loves the NPP but fails to campaign for the party after he doesn’t get the votes, then he is selfish, he stated.

His remarks add to the growing endorsements surrounding Bawumia ahead of the party’s crucial decision making period. The NPP is set to hold its presidential primary on January 31, 2026, to elect a flagbearer for the 2028 general elections. Five candidates are contesting for the position: former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong, former Minister of Food and Agriculture Dr. Bryan Acheampong, former Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, and former General Secretary of the party Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

The balloting exercise conducted on October 10, 2025, at the party’s headquarters in Accra saw Kennedy Agyapong draw the number one position on the ballot paper, Dr. Bryan Acheampong secured the second spot, Dr. Bawumia picked the third slot, while Dr. Adutwum and Kwabena Agyepong took the fourth and fifth positions respectively.

A Global InfoAnalytics survey released on November 25, 2025, indicates that a majority of NPP delegates believe giving a candidate a second opportunity to contest the presidency could enhance the party’s chances of winning. The poll shows that 59 percent of delegates agree with this assertion, while 14 percent disagree and 27 percent remain neutral. Bawumia reportedly holds a commanding lead in 14 out of 16 regions, with Volta and Central Regions showing a tie.

In recent public statements, Atta Akyea has also cautioned delegates about the importance of choosing a leader with the right temperament for international diplomacy. Speaking to party supporters in Mpraeso in the Eastern Region, he urged delegates to exercise discretion in choosing a flagbearer who will represent Ghana honorably on the international stage.

If we elect this man and he is addressing world leaders at the United Nations, he will insult them, and Ghanaians will wonder why he is using such intemperate language. Have you heard Dr. Bawumia use intemperate language, he stated.

While Atta Akyea did not name the target of his comment, observers believe he was referring to Kennedy Agyapong, who is known for his fiery and often controversial public statements. The former minister stressed that Ghana’s reputation must remain intact, particularly at high level platforms such as the United Nations General Assembly, where decorum and diplomacy are crucial.

According to the former minister, the next leader must possess the temperament, maturity and statesmanship required to engage constructively with the international community. Let’s not make a mistake and elect someone who will insult world leaders when he travels to the United Nations, he said.

Without mentioning anyone’s name, Atta Akyea mimicked how a potential NPP flagbearer would speak at a United Nations General Assembly with profanity and warned delegates to save the NPP and the nation such embarrassment. He urged the delegates to vote for a leader with emotional intelligence, right temperament, respect for all and the vision to move the country forward.

The NPP Chicago Chapter has also issued an appeal for unity, mutual respect and peaceful competition as the party prepares for the flagbearer election. In a statement, the Chapter reminded members, supporters and aspirants both in Ghana and abroad that the true strength of the NPP lies in its democratic tradition, discipline and shared commitment to national development.

No matter who you support, Dr. Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Kwabena Agyapong, Dr. Bryan Acheampong or Dr. Adutwum, we remain one family, the statement concluded. Victory begins with unity. Unity begins with us.

The view of the majority of NPP delegates aligns with the historical practice of both the NPP and the National Democratic Congress of retaining defeated presidential candidates until they eventually win. The NPP, for instance, presented John Agyekum Kufuor twice in 1996 and 2000 before he won, and Nana Akufo Addo three times in 2008, 2012, and 2016 before being elected president.

In the 2024 NPP presidential primary held in November 2023, Bawumia secured a landslide victory with 61.43 percent of the vote, while Kennedy Agyapong came in second with 37.41 percent. Former Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and former Mampong Member of Parliament Francis Addai Nimoh also contested.

Atta Akyea, a former Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, has been a consistent supporter of Bawumia’s candidacy. He previously described Bawumia’s role in the 2012 election petition at the Supreme Court as pivotal, noting the immense respect he holds for Bawumia’s commitment to the party.