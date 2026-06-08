Bawumia Promises Cocoa Policy Alternative After Price Cut

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia has promised an alternative cocoa policy after the government cut the farmgate price, though he is yet to say what it contains.

Bawumia made the pledge after receiving a report from a Minority caucus committee that toured cocoa growing communities and met farmers at the farm gate. He said he had sent the findings to the party’s policy committee on agriculture and food security, asking it to review them, consult experts and draw up costed options. An announcement, he said, would follow in the coming days.

For now there is no policy on the table, only a promise of one.

The pledge responds to a decision that has angered many farmers. On February 12, Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson, who chairs the Producer Price Review Committee (PPRC), cut the cocoa producer price for the rest of the 2025/2026 season to GH¢41,392 a tonne, or GH¢2,587 per 64 kilogramme bag. That is down from GH¢58,000 a tonne and GH¢3,625 a bag set the previous October, a fall of roughly 28 percent.

The government tied the cut to a slump on the world market. Forson said the global price had dropped from about 7,200 dollars a tonne to 4,100 dollars, leaving Ghana’s beans uncompetitive and creating liquidity problems for the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD). To cushion farmers, he said, the new rate was set at 90 percent of the export price, up from about 70 percent before.

Farmers see it differently. The Minority committee, led by Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh, said it heard repeated complaints about shrinking incomes, late payments, rising input costs and damage to farmland from illegal mining. Cocoa supports an estimated 800,000 farming families and remains one of Ghana’s main earners of foreign exchange.

Bawumia used the moment to draw a contrast with the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC). He said an NPP government would not turn its back on growers and pointed to 2017, when, by the party’s account, it shielded the farmgate price as global prices fell. “The cocoa farmer will not be abandoned,” he said.

He gave no figures, no timeline and no detail on how a future administration would fund a higher price, saying only that the alternatives would be costed and comprehensive.

The promise lands in a hard patch for the sector. Output has swung sharply in recent years, falling to around 425,000 tonnes in 2023/24 before a partial recovery, COCOBOD has wrestled with cash flow, and a brief rally in world prices earlier this year has since faded. How far any government could lift the farmgate price depends largely on where the world market settles in the months ahead.