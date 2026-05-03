Bawumia Presses NDC on Jobs and Cocoa Farmer Payments

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has used a Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church event to mount fresh pressure on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, challenging it to deliver on its campaign promise of a 24-hour economy and demanding that cocoa farmers receive overdue payments.

Speaking at the gathering, Dr Bawumia said Ghana’s youth have grown impatient waiting for the three-shift employment model the NDC championed during the 2024 election campaign.

“The youth of Ghana are saying that they are waiting for the 24-hour economy. The 133 so that they can get jobs,” he said.

The NPP leader also turned to the country’s worsening power crisis, accusing the government of breaking faith with Ghanaians by allowing dumsor, the intermittent power outages that crippled the economy during the NDC’s previous tenure, to return.

“The people of Ghana sent me to inform you that you owe them a lot for bringing back dumsor,” he stated.

Dr Bawumia extended his criticism to the agricultural sector, urging the government to clear outstanding payments owed to cocoa farmers and address the wider difficulties facing food producers across the country.

Youth unemployment remains a serious concern in Ghana. Data from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) shows that joblessness among those aged 15 to 24 stands at 32 percent, with young people accounting for seven out of every ten unemployed persons in the country.

The government has said it created more than 86,000 jobs since taking office and launched its Adwumawura programme in April 2025, targeting 10,000 youth-owned businesses annually over four years.