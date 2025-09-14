Bawumia Mourns Apostle Safo’s Death, Praises Innovation Legacy

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has paid tribute to Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka following the revered religious leader’s death on Thursday, September 11, 2025. The 77-year-old founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission and Kantanka Group passed away peacefully, according to his family’s official statement.

Dr. Bawumia described the loss as deeply saddening in a social media tribute posted shortly after news of the death became public. The former Vice President highlighted Apostle Safo’s dual impact as both a spiritual leader and pioneering innovator who inspired industrial development among Ghanaians.

According to Bawumia’s tribute, Apostle Safo’s contributions extended far beyond religious ministry to encompass indigenous innovation and philanthropic work. The former Vice President emphasized the deceased leader’s dedication to improving lives of underprivileged communities through numerous charitable initiatives throughout his career.

Bawumia shared personal reflections about his interactions with the late Apostle, describing welcoming encounters that consistently provided encouragement and wisdom. These personal testimonies illustrate the broader influence Apostle Safo maintained across Ghana’s political and social landscape during his decades of public service.

The Safo family confirmed the death through an official statement signed by his daughter, former Member of Parliament Sarah Adwoa Safo. The family described him as a true genius and beacon of hope who served as a father figure to many Ghanaians beyond his immediate community.

Apostle Safo built a remarkable legacy spanning religious leadership, industrial innovation, and social philanthropy since founding the Kristo Asafo Mission in 1969. His Kantanka Group became synonymous with Ghanaian manufacturing excellence, producing everything from automobiles to agricultural equipment using locally developed technology.

The religious leader earned the nickname “Kantanka, the African Star” for his achievements in promoting indigenous innovation and self-reliance. His work challenged conventional approaches to development by demonstrating Ghana’s capacity for technological advancement using domestic resources and expertise.

Funeral arrangements remain pending, with the family promising to announce details in coming days. The loss represents a significant moment for Ghana’s religious, industrial, and innovation communities, all of which benefited from Apostle Safo’s multifaceted contributions over more than five decades of public service.

Dr. Bawumia concluded his tribute by encouraging future generations to embrace domestic solutions and prioritize community service, reflecting Apostle Safo’s lifelong commitment to Ghana-centered development approaches.