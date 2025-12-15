Bawumia Leads NPP Presidential Race with Support from Party Delegates

New scientific research by KAS Research revealed that 67.9% of New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates prefer former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the party into the December 2028 presidential elections ahead of the January 31, 2026 primaries.

The researchers worked with an NPP delegates sample size of 5,036, comprising 3,363 males (66.8%) and 1,673 females (33.2%), alongside a non delegates sample size of 13,194 with 6,384 males (48.4%) and 6,810 females (51.6%). The age groupings ranged from 18 to 25, 26 to 35, 36 to 45, 46 to 55, and 56 and above, while educational levels spanned from no formal education to tertiary education. Respondents came from urban, peri urban, and rural residences.

Among delegates, 3,846 (76.4%) were Christians, 1,020 (20.3%) were Muslims, 85 (1.7%) practiced Traditional Religion, and another 85 (1.7%) were non religious. For non delegates, 9,585 (72.6%) were Christians, 3,032 (23%) were Muslims, 275 (2.1%) practiced Traditional Religion, and 299 (2.3%) were non religious.

The research asked respondents which personality among Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Bryan Acheampong, Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Kwabena Agyapong possesses the character and leadership required to strengthen and rebuild the NPP for future electoral competitiveness. Among NPP delegates, Dr Bawumia commanded overwhelmingly strong support with 69.8% identifying him as the preferred personality to lead the party’s rebuilding effort. This endorsement from delegates who constitute the core of the party’s internal electoral machinery indicates high confidence in Dr Bawumia’s leadership capacity, political experience, and perceived ability to unify various factions within the party.

For non delegates, Dr Bawumia emerged as the leading figure at 52.9%, although at a lower but still substantial proportion. The gap between delegates and non delegates suggests that while his appeal is broad and nationally significant, delegates view him more favourably, likely due to his long standing involvement in party structures and his visibility in government. Kennedy Agyapong stands out as the second most preferred personality, receiving 22.5% support from delegates and a higher 31.2% among non delegates. His stronger appeal among non delegates highlights his reputation for outspoken advocacy, anti corruption rhetoric, and grassroots mobilization.

Support for Dr Bryan Acheampong remained modest with 6% among delegates and 8% among non delegates, indicating recognition of his leadership potential but not at a scale comparable to the top two figures. Similarly, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum and Kwabena Agyapong received minimal support, suggesting that their leadership appeal is either limited or overshadowed by the more dominant figures.

When asked which NPP potential leader is best suited to lead the party into the next elections, 67.9% of delegates believed Dr Bawumia is the most qualified to lead the party, making him the overwhelming favourite within the core decision making group. Kennedy Agyapong emerged as the second preferred candidate with 21.3% of delegates viewing him as best suited to lead the party. The remaining candidates including Dr Bryan Acheampong (6.5%), Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum (1.3%), Kwabena Agyapong (2.4%), and other potential leaders (0.6%) received comparatively minimal support.

Among non delegates, Dr Bawumia led with 50.7%, indicating that although he remains the clear favourite, the broader party membership shows a more competitive landscape. Kennedy Agyapong gained 29.7% support among non delegates, substantially higher than among delegates, suggesting stronger grassroots resonance. Support for Bryan Acheampong (8.7%), Adutwum (3%), Kwabena Agyapong (4.1%), and others (3.8%) was somewhat higher among non delegates than among delegates.

The regional breakdown revealed Dr Bawumia leads in all 16 regions. He leads in Ahafo Region with 52.4% for delegates and 36.2% for non delegates, Ashanti Region 61.1% and 46.4%, Bono East Region 65.1% and 53.5%, Bono Region 65.2% and 33.6%, Eastern Region 58.2% and 44.7%, Greater Accra 68.4% and 44.7%, North East Region 95.5% and 80.9%, Northern Region 85.1% and 67.6%, Savannah Region 92.6% and 80.9%, Upper East Region 62.4% and 49.6%, Upper West 89.1% and 82%, Volta Region 72% and 54.6%, and Western North Region 77.8% and 67.4% among delegates and non delegates respectively.