Bawumia Launches Nationwide Campaign for NPP Flagbearer Bid

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia begins a nationwide campaign tour today, October 15, targeting all 276 constituencies as he seeks to retain the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer position for the 2028 elections.

The tour, confirmed by his campaign team, kicks off with a grassroots engagement strategy designed to reconnect directly with party faithful across Ghana’s regions. It’s an ambitious undertaking that signals Bawumia’s determination to rebuild the NPP’s base following the party’s loss in the 2024 general elections.

The campaign represents a significant shift in approach for the former Vice President. Rather than focusing on large rallies and public events, Bawumia will meet with polling station executives, electoral area coordinators, current and former constituency executives, former Members of Parliament, and ex-Municipal and District Chief Executives. It’s the kind of ground level engagement that party insiders say is crucial for healing internal divisions.

What’s particularly noteworthy is the directive his campaign issued alongside the tour announcement. In what appears to be an effort to maintain party unity, Bawumia’s team has instructed all communicators to “immediately cease and desist from any form of direct or indirect insults, derogatory remarks, and personal attacks against any other aspirant, their families, or their supporters.”

That’s a tall order in Ghana’s often heated political environment, but it reflects the reality that the NPP faces significant internal challenges. The party is navigating what some analysts describe as a rebuilding phase after losing the presidency, and Bawumia seems intent on avoiding the kind of bitter infighting that can weaken a political organization from within.

According to his campaign’s statement, all communications must be grounded in verifiable facts, comparative analysis of ideas, and substantive track records. It’s a commitment to issues-based campaigning that, if maintained, could set a different tone for the internal party contest.

The tour starting in Bono East Region is strategic, giving Bawumia access to areas where the NPP traditionally enjoys strong support but needs to reaffirm loyalty after electoral setbacks. The campaign’s emphasis on listening and building consensus suggests a recognition that maintaining the flagbearer position won’t be automatic, despite Bawumia’s previous role as the party’s 2024 standard bearer.

His team describes the initiative as underscoring “his commitment to listening, building consensus, and strengthening the Party’s foundation from the ground up.” Whether this grassroots approach will translate into securing the nomination remains to be seen, but it demonstrates an understanding that winning internal party support requires more than name recognition.

The 276-constituency tour represents a massive logistical undertaking that will test both Bawumia’s stamina and his ability to maintain momentum over what could be several months of continuous campaigning. For a party still processing its electoral defeat, how this internal campaign unfolds may provide early signals about the NPP’s readiness to mount a credible challenge in 2028.