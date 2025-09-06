Bawumia Launches Ashanti Region Campaign Tour for NPP Primary

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will launch a comprehensive three-day campaign tour of the Ashanti Region from September 10-12, seeking delegate support ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s presidential primary scheduled for January 31, 2026.

The campaign blitz will cover seven operational zones within the Ashanti Region, representing Bawumia’s most extensive regional outreach since announcing his intentions to contest the NPP leadership. The tour aims to engage party delegates and outline his vision for leading the party forward.

“The purpose of the tour is to engage party delegates and members of the New Patriotic Party, as well as outline his vision ahead of the party’s crucial presidential primary,” according to campaign sources familiar with the planning.

The comprehensive tour will encompass the Adansi, Amansie, Asante Akim, Sekyere-Kumawu, Afigya Kwabre, Mampong Nsuta, Ahafo and Atwima zones, plus Kumasi Zone 1 and 2. At each location, Bawumia will meet with regional and constituency executives, Members of Parliament, former Municipal and District Chief Executives, and Regional Council of Elders.

The tour begins Wednesday with visits to the Adansi, Amansie, and Asante Akim zones, followed by the Sekyere Effiduase-Kumawu, Nsuta-Mampong, and Afigya Kwabre zones on Thursday. Friday will conclude with the Ahafo Atwima zone and both Kumasi operational zones.

Bawumia’s campaign strategy emphasizes unity, peace, and reconciliation messaging designed to energize the party base ahead of the primary contest. The former Vice President will formally inform regional party elders of his presidential ambitions while seeking their endorsement.

The Ashanti Region represents crucial territory for any NPP presidential hopeful, serving as the party’s traditional stronghold with significant delegate representation at party conventions. Success in the region often determines primary outcomes for NPP leadership contests.

Throughout the tour, Bawumia aims to rally support, reinforce party unity, and motivate supporters for what campaign officials describe as preparation for the 2028 general elections. The messaging focuses on collective effort needed to drive the party’s agenda forward after recent electoral challenges.

Following this preliminary tour, sources close to the campaign indicate Bawumia will intensify grassroots engagement with visits to electoral area and polling station executives. This ground-level approach reflects lessons learned from previous NPP primary contests where delegate mobilization proved decisive.

The January 2026 primary timing represents an unusual schedule for NPP leadership contests, which typically occur closer to general election years. The extended timeline suggests the party is allowing significant preparation time for internal democracy processes.

Bawumia’s tour strategy mirrors successful approaches from previous NPP leadership campaigns, emphasizing personal engagement with party structures and regional power brokers. The comprehensive zone-by-zone approach ensures no major constituency feels neglected during the critical primary phase.

The former Vice President enters the primary contest with significant name recognition from his tenure in the Akufo-Addo administration and previous roles as NPP running mate. However, he faces the challenge of differentiating his candidacy within a party seeking new direction after recent electoral setbacks.

Regional and constituency executives hold significant influence in NPP primary outcomes, making Bawumia’s targeted engagement strategy potentially decisive for delegate mobilization. The tour’s success could establish early momentum for his presidential bid.

The campaign’s emphasis on unity and reconciliation messaging suggests awareness of internal party divisions that need addressing before the primary contest. Bawumia’s approach indicates recognition that healing party wounds may prove essential for primary victory.

As the September tour approaches, other potential NPP presidential candidates are likely monitoring Bawumia’s reception in the Ashanti Region as an indicator of his primary viability and organizational strength ahead of the January 2026 contest.