Bawumia Jokes With Rival Acheampong at Mamponghene’s Funeral

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia shared a lighthearted moment with political rival Bryan Acheampong during the funeral of Mamponghene in Kumasi over the weekend.

The two NPP figures, both considered potential flagbearer candidates for the 2028 elections, exchanged pleasantries before Bawumia jokingly asked, “You want to worry me?” prompting laughter from both politicians.

The encounter comes amid growing speculation about the NPP’s future leadership. Acheampong, the Abetifi MP, has publicly declared his intention to contest the flagbearership, alongside businessman Kennedy Agyapong. While Bawumia has not formally announced his plans, political observers widely expect him to seek the nomination again after leading the party in the 2024 elections.

Agypong recently argued against giving previous flagbearers another chance, drawing parallels to the party’s treatment of Adu Boahen after poor electoral performance. His comments have added fuel to the emerging leadership debate within the NPP as the party begins positioning itself for the next election cycle.

Political analysts note that such public interactions between potential rivals often carry strategic significance, allowing candidates to demonstrate camaraderie while subtly asserting their positions. The NPP faces the challenge of maintaining unity while navigating what promises to be a competitive internal race ahead of 2028.