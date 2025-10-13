Bawumia Intensifies Nationwide Campaign for NPP Flagbearer Slot

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is ramping up his campaign efforts across Ghana this week, meeting with party delegates as he seeks to secure the New Patriotic Party’s presidential nomination for the 2028 elections.

The former Vice President, who served as the NPP’s 2024 presidential candidate, has already completed tours in several key regions and is now expanding his outreach to connect with delegates who will vote in the January 31, 2026 primaries. It’s a critical phase of his campaign, coming just days after he drew the third position on the ballot during Friday’s balloting exercise at the party’s Accra headquarters.

According to sources close to the campaign, Dr. Bawumia plans to use these interactions to emphasize why delegates should maintain him as flagbearer for the next electoral cycle. His message centers on continuity, experience, and the vision he’s cultivated over years of government service.

Throughout these meetings, Dr. Bawumia is expected to highlight what his team considers his strongest credentials: achievements in digital transformation, economic policy contributions, and governance reforms implemented during his time as Vice President. He’s also pledging to lead a government focused on youth empowerment, job creation, and inclusive economic growth if he wins both the primary and the general election.

The tour represents a continuation of momentum he’s built since earlier this year. He launched an intensive campaign in the Ashanti Region on September 10, recognizing the political significance of the NPP’s traditional stronghold. That tour has since expanded to the Eastern, Central, and Greater Accra regions, where he’s been rallying support and calling for party unity ahead of the primaries.

Dr. Bawumia drew the third slot during the October 10 balloting exercise, placing him between Bryan Acheampong in the second position and Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum in fourth. Kennedy Agyapong secured the first position, while Kwabena Agyei Agyepong rounds out the field in fifth place.

But Bawumia’s campaign isn’t worried about ballot positioning. Team members have made clear they believe substance trumps symbolism when it comes to electoral outcomes. Their confidence rests on what they see as Dr. Bawumia’s proven track record and the strength of his message rather than where his name appears on the paper.

Recent polling suggests this confidence may be warranted, with a Global Info Analytics survey showing 57% of voters preferring Dr. Bawumia to lead the NPP in 2028, significantly ahead of his closest competitor Kennedy Agyapong at 29%. The numbers indicate strong support particularly in swing regions like Greater Accra.

The campaign strategy involves more than just regional tours. In June, nearly 70 NPP Members of Parliament visited Dr. Bawumia at his Accra office to declare their support, demonstrating the institutional backing he’s secured within the party. That kind of parliamentary endorsement provides both credibility and organizational muscle for grassroots mobilization.

What makes this campaign particularly interesting is its dual nature. Dr. Bawumia isn’t just selling himself to delegates; he’s essentially asking the party to double down on their 2024 choice and trust that he can deliver victory in 2028 after falling short in the previous election. That’s a tougher sell than being a fresh face, but it comes with the advantage of name recognition and established relationships throughout the party structure.

His rivals certainly aren’t conceding anything. Kennedy Agyapong’s first position on the ballot gives him symbolic primacy, and the veteran politician brings his own loyal following and campaign resources. The other three candidates each represent different factions and priorities within the party, making this a genuine contest rather than a coronation.

As Dr. Bawumia continues his nationwide tour, he’s betting that delegates will value experience and continuity over change. Whether that calculation proves correct will become clear on January 31, when party members across Ghana cast their votes to select who will carry the NPP’s hopes into the 2028 presidential election.

For now, the campaign trail beckons, and Dr. Bawumia is making his case one region, one constituency, one delegate at a time.