Bawumia Highlights Innovation Record in NPP Delegate Appeal

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has emphasized his track record of innovative thinking and grassroots advocacy as key qualifications for New Patriotic Party delegates to consider ahead of the January 31, 2026 flagbearer primary.

The presidential hopeful concluded a three-day campaign tour in the Ashanti Region, engaging constituency executives, regional council members, and party stakeholders as part of his bid for the 2028 election nomination.

Bawumia’s appeal comes as the NPP prepares for its presidential primary scheduled for January 31, 2026, following the party’s decision to hold early elections to address internal tensions after losing the 2024 general election.

“I emphasized the compelling reasons for which I should be retained by our Party, including my proven track record of innovative thinking and care for the ordinary Ghanaian,” Bawumia stated in a social media post following his Ashanti Region engagements.

The former vice president positioned himself as the “most Prepared, Formidable and Winnable candidate” while calling for party unity ahead of the competitive primary process.

Bawumia faces a competitive field, with former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong becoming the first candidate to officially file nomination papers, alongside other contenders including Dr. Bryan Acheampong.

More than 60 NPP parliamentarians have already declared support for Bawumia’s candidacy, while 490 party youth organisers have endorsed his bid for the 2026 presidential primary.

The NPP’s early primary scheduling reflects strategic planning to unify the party following its 2024 electoral defeat, allowing sufficient time for reconciliation and preparation for the 2028 campaign.

Nominations for the primary opened on July 29, 2025, with the closing date set for August 28, 2025, indicating the formal campaign period has entered its final phases.

Bawumia’s emphasis on innovation references his role in Ghana’s digital transformation initiatives during his vice presidency, including mobile money interoperability, digital address systems, and various e-governance platforms.

The Ashanti Region tour represents crucial constituency outreach, as the region traditionally provides significant delegate support in NPP internal elections due to its large party membership base.

The January 31, 2026 primary will determine the NPP’s flagbearer and presumptive presidential candidate for the 2028 general elections, making delegate persuasion critical for all aspirants.

Political observers note that Bawumia’s appeal strategy focuses on continuity and proven capability rather than dramatic policy departures, positioning him as the natural successor to lead the party’s comeback efforts.