Bawumia Campaign Spokesperson Questions Government’s Policy Implementation Progress

Dr Ekua Amoakoh, Deputy Spokesperson for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team, has criticized what she describes as slow progress in implementing key government policies, expressing doubt about the commitment to delivering flagship campaign promises.

Speaking on Joy FM’s AM Show, Dr Amoakoh singled out the 24-hour economy policy, questioning its advancement nearly two years into the current administration. “I do not see enough of a commitment to that. We are in the second year now, the 24-hour economy, one job, three shifts, we don’t see any progress with that,” she stated.

The spokesperson warned that delays in rolling out promised initiatives could undermine public trust in government. She suggested that failure to demonstrate tangible movement on major policy pledges within the first year signals serious problems ahead.

“If by the end of your first year in office, a lot of the key policy initiatives that you campaigned on, we are not seeing any push for it, then we might as well raise our hands and give up now,” Dr Amoakoh said.

She cited ongoing challenges with teacher salaries as evidence of broader difficulties in meeting existing obligations, let alone new commitments. The spokesperson referenced recent discussions about 70,000 teachers facing payment difficulties, noting these are individuals already employed who simply need their wages paid.

Dr Amoakoh recalled warnings her team issued during the campaign period about the practicality of certain proposals. “When they were moving up and down the country talking about it, we told them it wasn’t the most practical thing. Demand must precede what you’re going to produce,” she explained.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) figure predicted growing pressure on the government as citizens begin demanding accountability for specific campaign pledges. “As time goes on, the Ghanaian people are going to begin to hold them accountable for the specific promises that they made,” she stated.

Her comments come amid broader national conversations about economic management, job creation, and the delivery of campaign promises. The 24-hour economy concept, promoted as a transformative policy initiative, envisions businesses operating around the clock with workers on rotating shifts to boost productivity and employment.

The remarks also highlight the political positioning as various parties begin assessing government performance and setting the stage for future electoral contests in Ghana’s democratic landscape.