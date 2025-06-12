Bawumia Allies Rebuke Kennedy Agyapong Over Controversial Primary Comments

Allies of former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia have issued a sharp response to Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong following his remarks about the NPP’s 2023 presidential primaries.

Agyapong, who lost the contest to Bawumia, had suggested religious factors influenced the outcome—a claim vigorously disputed by Bawumia’s supporters.

In a strongly worded rebuttal, Bawumia’s camp dismissed Agyapong’s assertions as “absurd” and contradictory, noting his past criticisms of party members. “After calling NPP members fools and questioning why poor members should speak, he now wants to lead those same people?” the group stated. They challenged the religious argument by pointing to Bawumia’s broad delegate support and the losses suffered by numerous Christian parliamentary candidates in the same election cycle.

The statement highlighted historical precedents, asking whether religion explained former President Kufuor’s 1996 loss or Akufo-Addo’s defeats in 2008 and 2012. “If the party opposed a Muslim leader, how did Bawumia defeat nine Christian aspirants initially and five in the final round?” they questioned.

The backlash underscores lingering tensions within the NPP following its competitive primaries. Analysts observe that Agyapong’s comments risk inflaming internal divisions as the party prepares for future electoral contests. The exchange also reflects broader debates about meritocracy versus identity politics in Ghana’s political landscape.