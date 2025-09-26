Bawumia Accuses Mahama Over Covid-19 Economic Impact

Former Vice President claims President knew pandemic's truth during 2024 campaign but concealed it

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has accused President John Dramani Mahama of knowing the truth about Covid-19’s devastating economic impact during the 2024 election campaign but deliberately concealing it from Ghanaian voters.

Bawumia’s accusations follow President Mahama’s recent admission in New York that the Covid-19 pandemic had significant negative effects on Ghana’s economy, a position he reportedly rejected during the election campaign when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) cited the pandemic as a major factor behind economic challenges.

The former Vice President made these comments during his ongoing campaign tour of the Eastern Region, where he has been meeting with constituents and party members following the NPP’s electoral defeat in December 2024. The tour has already secured endorsements from 15 out of 23 Eastern Regional Members of Parliament, indicating continued support within party structures.

“From 2022 when the impact of Covid-19 hit the country’s economy, prices of goods went up. And during the 2024 election, we said that the cost of living had been largely impacted by Covid-19 and the Russian-Ukraine war. When we said that, President Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said we were lying,” Bawumia stated during his Eastern Region visit.

The dispute over Covid-19’s economic impact became a central campaign issue during the 2024 election period. The then-ruling NPP consistently argued that the global pandemic set Ghana’s economy back through uncertain markets and revenue cuts, leading to soaring cost of living expenses that affected ordinary citizens.

Opposition leaders, led by then-candidate Mahama, rejected these explanations during the campaign period, maintaining that Covid-19 did not have significant negative impacts on Ghana’s economy. The NDC instead attributed economic challenges to what they termed mismanagement by the NPP administration.

However, at a side event during the 80th United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York, President Mahama reportedly conceded that Covid-19 indeed had devastating effects on Ghana’s economic performance, acknowledging impacts that extended beyond the country’s borders.

“The Covid-19 pandemic erased two decades of poverty reduction in less than two years,” President Mahama stated during the UN event, according to reports from the gathering. This admission appears to align with positions previously held by NPP leaders during their time in government.

Bawumia characterized this acknowledgment as validation of the NPP’s campaign arguments, suggesting that President Mahama had access to accurate information about the pandemic’s economic consequences throughout the election period but chose not to share these insights with voters.

“They said Covid-19 had no impact on the economy. They said it was rather economic mismanagement. But I have read that President Mahama in New York has said that Covid-19 really impacted economies. He said a lot of our poverty reduction efforts in many years have been thwarted by Covid-19,” the former Vice President explained.

The accusations come as both major political parties continue positioning themselves for future electoral contests following the December 2024 results that saw Mahama return to the presidency after eight years in opposition. This marks Mahama’s second presidency, having previously served from 2012-2017.

Economic management remains a contentious political issue in Ghana, with the country having undergone an International Monetary Fund (IMF) program during the NPP’s tenure to address fiscal challenges that emerged partly due to global economic disruptions including the pandemic and geopolitical tensions.

President Mahama has acknowledged that certain Covid-19 related policies, including the Health Recovery Levy, remain in place due to IMF deal requirements, indicating continued recognition of the pandemic’s ongoing economic implications.

Bawumia concluded his remarks by suggesting divine intervention in Mahama’s eventual acknowledgment of Covid-19’s economic impact. “The President knew the truth but he didn’t say it during the campaign. But by the grace of God he has now said the truth,” he stated.

The former Vice President has indicated plans to continue challenging what he describes as deceptive campaign tactics, positioning himself and the NPP for potential future electoral competitions while maintaining criticism of the current administration’s past campaign messaging.

Political analysts suggest these exchanges reflect ongoing tensions between Ghana’s major political parties over economic narratives and accountability, particularly regarding how external factors like pandemics and global conflicts affect domestic policy outcomes and electoral messaging strategies.

The debate highlights broader questions about political communication during crisis periods, with implications for how political leaders present complex economic challenges to voters during campaign periods when simplified messages often dominate public discourse.

As President Mahama’s new administration addresses inherited economic challenges, these accusations may influence public perceptions of political credibility and the accuracy of campaign promises made during periods of global uncertainty and economic disruption.

The Eastern Region tour represents Bawumia’s continued political engagement following the NPP’s electoral defeat, suggesting preparations for future leadership roles within the opposition party structure as Ghana’s democratic cycle continues to evolve.