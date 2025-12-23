Bawku Mediation Report, State Censorship, Legality, Morality And  The Foundations Of The State Of Ghana

By
Martin A. B. K. Amidu
-
0
Renewed Clash In Bawku
Bawku

STATE CENSORSHIP  

Ghanaians did not vote on 7 December 2025 for a creeping dictatorship in which the  government resorts to censorship of critical articles written by citizens and published by the  state-owned media demanding answers to the constitutional and legal basis of the exercise of  executive power perceived to be arbitrary simply because the government is unable to  provide reasonable answers to such critical critique about policies affecting the nation.  

On 19 December 2025, I published my reaction to the Bawku Mediation Report and the  Government Official Statement on it which was reported by the private media. Graphic  Online, a state-owned media, also published my article the same afternoon around 14 hours in  its opinion column under the headline: “Martin Amidu Writes on Bawku Mediation Report  and questions gov’t’s GHc1 billion…” In less than an hour, Graphic Online, a state-owned  media bound by Chapter 12 of the 1992 Constitution, was ordered to block the content of the  article from its website. Any attempt to open the article produces the result: “Graphic Online  404 Article not found”.  

This is clearly censorship which is expressly prohibited under Articles 162 and 163 of the  Constitution, apart from the unlawful violation of the inalienable fundamental right to free  speech. I do not mind if the article was not published at all, but to publish it and to censor it  immediately thereafter connotes dictatorship which no patriotic citizen should allow the  President or his government to assume. 

My article which was published by Graphic Online and immediately censored was simply  demanding as a matter of right that the government provide to Ghanaians answers on the  constitutional or statutory basis for the circus performance at the Jubilee House on 16  December 2025 on the presentation of the Bawku Mediation Report and the subsequent  publication of the Government Statement on 17 December 2025 accepting its findings and  recommendations. All that the government needed to do was to answer the queries  transparently and accountably in the marketplace of ideas exemplified by the media which is  the essence of democracy and rule of law under the Constitution and not to cowardly block  opinions that have been published by one of the leading state-owned media.  

What is the essence of participatory democracy when the government resorts to censorship to  silence citizens of Ghana in the state-owned media? How are citizens empowered to assist the  government to achieve good governance in accordance with the Constitution and laws of  Ghana when the government uses the state-owned media to silence views critical of policies  appearing to be arbitrary? In a democratic dispensation being turned into a pseudo theocracy  against the dictates of the Constitution, the one avenue to talk to the human God is to speak to  the wind which is what I do by publishing my views in the media. That is the only way any  well-wishing citizen can help the government to succeed in accordance with the Constitution.  I am not going to be a sycophant who leads the President into a dictatorship prohibited under  the 1992 Constitution. 

MORALITY AND PEACE BEFORE LEGALISM 

There would have been no country called Ghana without legalism: that is why those citizens  from the Volta Region who advocated for the secession of the former United Nations  Mandated Territories of the Trans Volta Togoland of the Gold Coast Colony (TVT) they  referred to as Western Togoland, from Ghana were arrested for treason, tried, and sentenced  to death. The Gold Coast Colony, which was later christened the Gold Coast Colony and  Ashanti, was the product of might and legalism, not peace and morality. The British  Protectorate of the Northern Territories of the Gold Coast Colony (NT) was the product of  legalism. A plebiscite had to be held in the Trans-Volta Togoland under the British mandate  for the people there to decide whether they wanted to join the Gold Coast and Asante to  become one independent nation. The Northern Peoples’ Party (NPP) which (like the National  Liberation Movement – NLM- ) also campaigned against independence for the NT on  grounds of lack of development managed to secure the majority of the northern seats in the  National Assembly but lost the overall vote on independence that enabled the Northern  Territories to be incorporated into what is today Ghana. That was legalism and not morality.  

Ghana, therefore, became one nation with one people with one great destiny by virtue of the  legalism created by the Ghana Independence Constitution, 1957, which subsequently became  the Fourth Republic we live in today beginning with the 1960 First Republican Constitution.  

The negotiations for the status of the institution of chieftaincy as one finds in the 1992  Constitution was not achieved through morality or peace, but through a long history of  legalism binding on every chiefdom and citizen in Ghana. 

The difficulty with the morality and peace before legalism proposition is that it is a  theoretical licence for the justification of subjectivism. The most recent example of such  subjectivism can be found in what the Asantehene was reported to have told his chiefs and  elders at the end of year address to Asanteman after this performance at the Jubilee House on  16 December 2025 at the presentation of the Bawku Mediation Report that he adjudged to be  binding on the two chiefdoms in conflict from northern Ghana as though he was the  reviewing authority for the Supreme Court.  

On 20 December 2025, a fellow citizen of Ghana who had read my articles on the mediation  and criticisms to them drew my attention to the following declaration attributed to the  Asantehene:  

‘“The creation of the House of Chief is not our culture. Some cultures follow the patrilineal  system; we follow the matrilineal system. Do not mix the two. I will not allow anyone in  Ghana to change my culture – I am the Asantehene. Let everyone know that I will cancel any  rule of that sort… No one should bring such a proposal to the table; it will not work. The  National House of Chiefs has no authority over me. If it attempts to assert such  authority, I will instruct the chiefs under my jurisdiction to stop attending its sittings – and if the government wishes, it can arrest all of us,” – Asantehene, Otumfour Osei Tutu  II.’ (Emphasis supplied).  

The citizen commented as follows: “ I came across this on social media. I am afraid this man  can destroy our democracy and country.” My reaction to the message was: “I hope it is fake 

news on social media. Otherwise, it is serious.” I then set out to confirm that the message  conveyed to me from the social media about what the Asantehene was alleged to have said to  the chiefs and elders of his chiefdom at the Manhyia Palace was true. Some one later sent me a video of it on Tik Tok. I could not believe my ears and eyes for what I heard and saw. The  Asantehene had turned himself into a one-man Supreme Court of Ghana adjudicating on the  status and jurisdiction of the National House of Chiefs instead of utilizing the legal process to  ventilate any objections to whatever the House of Chiefs was doing in the Supreme Court of  Ghana whose current Chief Justice is an Asante. Can one paraphrase Article 270 (1) and (2)  of the Constitution on the institution of chieftaincy and leave out sub-clause 3 on grounds of  neutrality, morality, and peace ignoring legalism?  

The peace before legality proposition contains within it its own contradiction. For instance  one cannot accept that the 1992 Constitution is the supreme law of Ghana and the foundation  for the distribution of power in Ghana including the President who also derives his  responsibility for peace, security, and national cohesion from the constitution, and in the same  breath contend that the President has powers to pursue peace and morality outside his source  of power and responsibility. That will be a sure path to autocracy under an unbridled theory  of peace and morality before legalism as that will be allocating unrestrained and subjective  power to the President.  

As for the contention that a “mediation is not law making nor adjudication” when the  mediator himself states explicitly that his decisions are binding and not facilitative of joint  agreements made by the parties themselves, my lived experience calls it convoluted thinking.  No mediator can claim to make binding decisions and findings for parties in mediation under  a regime of laws and not men in the name of peace and morality except where one is dealing  with the marines. How does one support the notion that a mediator can declare his mediation  binding while at the same time stating that no King is above the law but can morally assert  that he, the mediator, is outside the binding force of the 1992 Constitution on chieftaincy  matters when it comes to his personal powers and customs as a Chief?  

The reality of my lived experience as a person who hails from Bawku and has been involved  as a public officer in the settlement of the Bawku identity conflict is that peacebuilding that is  not conducted within the confines of the law which created the nation state is a recipe for  cyclical conflict and not peace. I am not speaking from the high horse of academia but as a  person whose only qualification is to have at various times been a participating member of  two Regional Security Councils, and later as a member of the National Security Council that  has overseen the Bawku Conflict and other conflicts in Ghana. 

THE TRUTH WILL ALWAYS STAND 

John Dramani Mahama himself has told the entire world that during his previous tenure as  President of Ghana he enforced the status quo ante the coming into force of the 1992  Constitution on the Bawku Conflict and he would do so when elected again as President.  John Mahama was elected President and assumed office on 7 January 2025 as the President  of Ghana. More people have since died from the Bawku conflict than in the previous eight 

years before he assumed office because he claimed to have appointed a mediator to facilitate  an agreement between the parties to settle their conflict.  

All I asked for was the written terms of reference for the mediator which neither the mediator  nor his appointing authority, the President of Ghana provided in the Mediator’s Report or the  Government Official Statement accepting the findings and recommendations of the report.  Part of the recommendation is for the mediator to continue a reconciliation facilitation  between the chiefdoms in conflict – the parties – as a charge on public funds.  

Two days after my humble demand for the authority for the appointment of the mediator, the  mediator himself who had stated on 16 December 2025 at the presentation of the Bawku  Mediation Report to the President in the glare of the media and in the presence of supporting  actors that included the President National House of Chiefs that no King is above the law  turned round to say that he is above the law and the National House of Chiefs.  

Putting legalism aside, where is the moral foundation for the mediator to mediate any other  chieftaincy conflict from any other chiefdom in Ghana except his own chiefdom? One cannot  say that the findings and recommendation of such a mediator are binding on the chiefdoms in  the Bawku conflict without being guilty of double standards or double speak. What is binding  is the status quo recognized under the 1992 Constitution on the Bawku Chieftaincy Affairs  which as candidate for the Presidency, John Mahama repeated on 3 February 2024 at the  Bawku Naba’s palace that: “…there is no chieftaincy conflict in Bawku because there is only  one known King Asigri Abugrago Azoka II.” Enforce the law!  

INTIMIDATION, FEAR, AND TWISTING FACTS WILL NEVER WORK 

There is an author who calls himself a professor whom I know comes from Kumawu in the  Asante Region and is resident in America or has taken American nationality who sat in the  comfort of New York City to respond to my article dated 15 December 2025 preferring to  address me as “the exceptionally privileged Frafra native” and President Mahama as “the  Gonja native from the Akufo-Addo created Savannah Region” and “the Candidate-General  Kwame Gonja Tumumba,…” but refers to the Asante Chiefdom as “the Great Asante  Federation” He describes my article by stating that: “…it is logically scandalous and  downright suicidal ….” and also as “downright preposterous and logically suicidal…” I do not  know whether he is a spokesperson for anybody to send me an inuendo on my being  downright suicidal for being critical of the announced circus performance at the Jubilee  House on 16 December 2025. I will ignore his disparaging references to the President and me  who come from the former NT by our tribes even though I am not a “Frafra native” but have  grandmaternal roots there in Bolgatanga. But let me say without equivocation that I cannot be  intimidated or put into fear through any subtle messages of suicidal innuendos connoting assassination by him or his mentors or their agents.  

The author’s tribal diatribes remind me of the Asantehene’s end of year address to Asanteman  in which he purposefully select only “the North” to make reference to when he said  “…someone comes from somewhere, someone comes from the North and someone comes from somewhere..” without referring to the other “someone’s” (people) as coming from the 

West, East or South of Ashanti by geographical location. Being condescending to northerners  as coming from the North or “ESREMN” or the bush or the grassland does not facilitate  reconciliation and peace in Ghana. I do not blame anybody except John Dramani Mahama  who also hails from the north for empowering such disparaging remarks about chieftaincy in  the North. The truth will, however, always remain that a recently late Asante princess led the  demand for the inclusion of Queen Mothers into the Houses of Chiefs on grounds of gender  equality and not northerners to whom the custom of Queen Mother is alien.  

I also want those who mischievously misrepresent my discourse on the Bawku Mediation  Report with the fake headline: ‘”Martin Amidu calls efforts by Asantehene in Bawku crisis a  gargantuan scam”? Must try hard!’ to understand that no amount of twisting or  misrepresenting what I wrote will cow me into not following my conscience in defending the  Constitution of Ghana. Referring to me as “a senior citizen” or whatever will also not deflect  me from doing what is right and just in accordance with my conscience. Martin Amidu is his  own Shepherd and not anybody’s sheep under the 1992 Constitution.  

CORRIGENDUM  

I discovered on 20 December 2025 accidental slips in my last article on “Martin Amidu’s  Reaction to the Bawku Mediation Report and Government Statement” in relation to the dates  of the events stated in the opening paragraph as “Wednesday 16 November 2025 and 17  November 2025” respectively instead of Wednesday 16 December 2025 and 17 December  2025. On page 3 the date 17 December 2025 was also accidentally stated as “17 October  2025”. Anybody following the events knows that the substantive dates intended were really  16 December 2025 and 17 December 2025. I am a lone ranger fulfilling my constitutional  responsibilities as a citizen of Ghana writing in defence of the Constitution with my personal  energy and resources: I regret the mix up in the dates and months. The substance of the  discourse I believe is more important than the form but I feel impelled to acknowledge those  accidental slips and take personal responsibility for them.  

CONCLUSIONS 

As long as the mediator and the President who appointed him are unable to provide the public  with the terms of reference showing the authority of the mediator, I insist and repeat that “the  concluding circus enacted and performed at the Jubilee House on 16 December 2025 at the  presentation of the Bawku Mediation Report and the Government Statement on 17 December  2025 has the appearance of a gargantuan political scam by the government on the Bawku  Conflict to justify the needless deaths between 7 January 2025 and 16 December 2025 which  in my estimation exceeds those of the past eight years under the previous regime”.  

The “One Billion Ghana Cedis (GHS1,000,000,000) Bawku Revitalization Fund over the  next three years to be managed by a political committee juxtaposed against the GHc1.5bn  Housing Investment delivery for the Ho Oxygen City Project over the next three years  without a management political committee announced on the same day, 17 December 2025, raises suspicion on the political electoral undertones of the Bawku Revitalization Fund.  Ghana deserves a government of laws and not of men. Morality has no place in such a design 

for transparent and accountable conflict resolution except where the law expressly includes  the same moral principles. Unconstitutional state censorship cannot suppress the truth nor be  a substitute for transparency and accountability of the elected to the electorate. 

Martin A. B. K. Amidu

Send your news stories to [email protected] Follow News Ghana on Google News

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here