Bawa Rock Is Not a ‘Mushroom Company’ – GoldBod CEO Insists

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, has dismissed suggestions that Bawa Rock Company Limited is a newly formed or illegitimate player in Ghana’s gold trading sector.

Addressing the issue on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, January 3, Mr. Gyamfi said Bawa Rock has been operating in the precious minerals space for nearly a decade and should not be described as a “mushroom company.”

“This company is also not a mushroom company that just surfaced in the gold trading space,” he emphasized.

He explained that Bawa Rock was incorporated in January 2015 and has since engaged in multiple business activities, including precious minerals trading, mining, farming, and general merchandise.

While acknowledging that the company is registered to undertake diverse operations, Mr. Gyamfi noted that dealing in precious minerals remains a core component of its business.

He added that Bawa Rock’s longevity and compliance history distinguish it from companies that enter the sector without proper credentials or experience.