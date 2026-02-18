Basic Six Girl Defiled in Tamale, Suspect Hides Behind Chiefs

A 14-year-old pupil in Tamale is confined to her home, her schooling interrupted and her future uncertain, after a man approximately 50 years old allegedly defiled her repeatedly and then attempted to terminate the resulting pregnancy at a health facility, according to Asaase News.

The victim, whose name is being withheld to protect her identity, is a basic six student. She told Asaase News that the suspect, identified only as Mohammed, lured her into his room on more than one occasion with cash payments of GH¢30 and GH¢40. Mohammed is said to be married with three wives.

The attempt to procure an abortion reportedly worsened the girl’s physical and emotional condition. She remains indoors and has been unable to return to school since the ordeal came to light, raising serious concerns about the long-term disruption to her education.

The victim’s father told Asaase News he is angry and deeply disappointed, and he made a more troubling allegation: that the suspect is attempting to insulate himself from accountability by leveraging the influence of traditional rulers in the Northern Region. He said this has added to the family’s distress and made them feel that justice may be difficult to secure.

The Northern Regional Police Command has since arrested Mohammed and is assisting with investigations. Authorities have not yet formally charged him at the time of publication.

Under Ghana’s Criminal Offences Act and the Children’s Act, 1998 (Act 560), sexual activity with a person under 16 constitutes defilement regardless of consent, and carries a maximum sentence of 25 years imprisonment. Attempts to procure an illegal abortion are also criminal offences under Ghanaian law.

Child rights advocates have consistently called for swifter prosecution of defilement cases in Ghana, noting that many victims face social stigma, family pressure, and school dropout as compounding consequences of abuse. The Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service handles such cases and can be reached at 0800-800-800.

Anyone with information relevant to this case is encouraged to contact the Northern Regional Police Command.