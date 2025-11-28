Basa Chief Hails Nana Nyarko III At Yam Festival

Source: Baffo Kodom

The Paramount Chief of the Basa Traditional Area, who also serves as President of the Bono East Regional House of Chiefs, joined dignitaries in Prang, Bono East Region, to celebrate this year’s Nkyifie Yam Festival. The occasion coincided with the 60th anniversary of Nana Kwadwo Nyarko III, Paramount Chief of Prang.

Speaking at his palace after the festival, the Basa Chief expressed admiration for Nana Nyarko’s leadership and the positive impact his reign has had on the people of Bono East, Bono, and Ghana at large.

Nana Owusu Sakyi III, President of the Bono East Regional House of Chiefs, highlighted the remarkable progress achieved under Nana Nyarko’s stewardship. He noted that Prang has witnessed significant development, particularly along the Prang–Abease–Kintampo corridor, which has opened the area to greater opportunities.

“I believe all chiefs, whether present or absent at this anniversary, have something to learn from Nana Kwadwo Nyarko III. His example shows that unity and peace are the foundation of development. If we bury our differences in chieftaincy matters, we will be rewarded with dignity and long life,” Nana Owusu Sakyi III stated.

He further emphasized: “The time has come to smoke the peace pipe and abandon falsehood.”

Nana Owusu Sakyi III concluded by recalling Nana Nyarko’s distinguished service as a member of the Council of State during the Rawlings administration and as former President of the Bono/Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs. He remarked that both Bono regions are proud to have such a respected leader.

Later, Hon. Ntekuni, Member of Parliament for Pru West, delivered a goodwill message from former President John Dramani Mahama. The message praised Nana Nyarko’s exemplary leadership, peaceful disposition, and ability to accommodate all people within his jurisdiction.

Hon. Ntekuni recounted testimonies from community elders who described Nana Nyarko as a chief who embraced diversity and promoted harmony. He reflected on the biblical words of Isaiah 41:10 to 11, affirming that God protects those who live upright lives. He noted that despite challenges, including a serious accident, Nana Nyarko continues to thrive as Ghana’s longest-serving chief.

Touching on development in Prang and the Pru West constituency, Hon. Ntekuni assured the chief and his elders that all unfinished projects would be completed swiftly, with new initiatives to follow. He stressed that these commitments were conveyed directly from President Mahama.

In a brief interview, Nana Kwadwo Nyarko III expressed gratitude to God for his long life and achievements. He revealed that his success stemmed from advice given by his late uncle, Nana Kwadwo Nyarko II, who urged him on his deathbed to always speak the truth and show kindness to all.

“I entreat my brothers in the chieftaincy circle to follow this counsel. Truth and kindness will ensure their success,” Nana Nyarko said.

He also thanked President Mahama for remembering him and sending his message through Hon. Ntekuni. “May God grant him strength and wisdom to discharge his duties faithfully,” Nana Nyarko added.