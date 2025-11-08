Barry Callebaut Quebec Disruption Raises Reliability Questions

Barry Callebaut faces scrutiny over operational resilience after a three-week production halt at its largest Americas facility coincided with disappointing full-year financial results and weak Halloween candy sales across the chocolate industry.

The Swiss chocolate manufacturer’s Saint-Hyacinthe site in Quebec experienced an unexpected shutdown following a roasting equipment malfunction, temporarily disrupting supplies to North American customers during a critical trading period. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peter Feld confirmed the facility has resumed full operations and insisted customer safety was never compromised, but the incident has intensified questions about the company’s reliability as it pursues an ambitious transformation strategy.

Barry Callebaut reported sales volumes of 2,125,420 tonnes for fiscal year 2024/25, representing a 6.8 percent decline from the previous period. Despite this contraction, sales revenue surged to 14.79 billion Swiss francs in local currency terms, driven primarily by cocoa-linked price increases passed through to customers. The company’s recurring earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached 703.4 million Swiss francs, marking a 6.4 percent increase in local currency, while gross profit climbed 8.0 percent to 1,419.2 million Swiss francs.

However, recurring net profit plummeted 35.9 percent to 249.6 million Swiss francs, reflecting the complex financial pressures facing chocolate manufacturers. The board has proposed a dividend of 29.00 Swiss francs per share, subject to approval at the annual general meeting scheduled for December 10, with payment expected in mid-January 2026.

Regional performance varied significantly across Barry Callebaut’s global operations. Latin American volumes showed growth, but North America declined 6.7 percent and Western Europe fell 6.6 percent. The Global Cocoa segment experienced the steepest drop at 12.8 percent as management prioritized margin protection over volume expansion.

The company is responding to these challenges with a network rebuild and plans for a new United States facility designed to bring regional reliability to expected industry standards. Details regarding project scope, implementation timelines, and specific customers affected by the Quebec disruption remain undisclosed. Barry Callebaut has also announced a strategic partnership with Planet A Foods to develop the cocoa-free ChoViva product range, positioning itself to hedge against volatile bean prices.

Meanwhile, Hershey’s third-quarter results revealed troubling signals about changing consumer behavior in the confectionery market. The American chocolate giant reported net sales of 3.18 billion US dollars, representing 6.5 percent year-on-year growth driven predominantly by price increases rather than volume expansion. Organic constant currency growth reached 6.2 percent, but adjusted earnings per share collapsed to 1.30 US dollars compared with 2.34 US dollars in the corresponding period last year.

Gross margins contracted by 850 basis points as Hershey absorbed commodity cost inflation and tariff expenses projected to reach 160 to 170 million US dollars for 2025. The company raised its full-year sales outlook to three percent growth but cautioned that earnings per share will decline year-on-year despite the revenue increase.

Hershey’s Halloween season performance disappointed analysts, with slower candy sales suggesting consumers are delaying purchases or trading down to cheaper alternatives. The company attributed some weakness to shifted retail buying cycles rather than fundamental demand erosion, but margin compression continues unabated.

Global cocoa futures prices on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) in New York stood at approximately 6,151 US dollars per tonne as of October 31, down roughly 15.7 percent year-on-year but still historically elevated. Improved rainfall across West African growing regions has eased immediate supply concerns, applying mild downward pressure on prices after an extended period of extreme volatility.

The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) projects the global cocoa market will shift from a deficit of 478,000 tonnes in the 2023/24 season to a surplus of 142,000 tonnes in 2024/25, primarily due to anticipated production recovery in key growing nations. However, West African output is still expected to decline approximately 10 percent for the 2025/26 season because of ageing tree stocks, disease pressure, and limited replanting despite recent favorable weather conditions.

Asian cocoa grindings fell 16 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2025, reflecting weakened consumer demand dampened by inflation and elevated retail chocolate prices. Industry analysts note that consumers globally are exhibiting fatigue with sustained price increases, prompting shifts toward non-chocolate confectionery formats and premium snackable products.

Weather patterns across West Africa remain a critical variable for future supply projections. Recent improved rainfall in Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria has supported flowering cycles, but Ghana faces excess moisture creating favorable conditions for black pod disease, which can devastate cocoa crops. Any deterioration in weather conditions or logistics disruptions could trigger rapid price spikes given the market’s structural fragility.

Market intelligence platform CocoaRadar maintains a neutral to slightly bearish near-term outlook based on improved weather and soft demand indicators, but expects medium-term structural bullishness will reassert itself as underlying supply vulnerabilities persist. The organization anticipates price consolidation with potential for sharp rallies if adverse conditions emerge, noting that volatility risk remains exceptionally high across the sector.

The confluence of Barry Callebaut’s operational challenges and Hershey’s margin pressures illustrates the chocolate industry’s precarious position between maintaining pricing power and managing structural vulnerabilities. Manufacturers face persistent cost inflation from inputs, labor, and transportation while consumers demonstrate increasing resistance to further price increases. West African exporters simultaneously navigate currency depreciation, input inflation, and policy uncertainty that compounds production challenges.

Industry observers are monitoring several critical developments heading into the Christmas trading period, including any additional disclosures from Barry Callebaut regarding its North American network reconstruction, final Halloween sales data from United States retailers, and mid-crop reports from West Africa to determine whether recent rainfall translates into measurable yield improvements.

Forward hedging strategies remain prudent for both cocoa producers and chocolate manufacturers as the sector navigates slower demand recovery, persistent cost volatility, and continued weather sensitivity through the final quarter of 2025.