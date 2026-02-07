Barry Callebaut Leadership Crisis Collides with Cocoa Market Volatility

Barry Callebaut experienced a boardroom clash that led to the departure of Chief Executive Officer Peter Feld on January 21, 2026, after he pursued plans to separate the cocoa division without board approval, triggering a strategic dispute with chairman Patrick De Maeseneire.

Sources with knowledge of the matter revealed to Reuters that Feld’s position became untenable after he explored splitting the cocoa unit from the chocolate business and the proposal leaked to media before board deliberation. The board firmly rejected the plan during a meeting in Chicago, with De Maeseneire leading the opposition. The cocoa segment accounted for 31 percent of Barry Callebaut’s total sales revenue and 15.5 percent of operating profit in fiscal year 2024 to 2025.

The leadership upheaval extended beyond the chief executive position. Kai Hummel, former Global Head of Corporate Communication, also exited the company. While Barry Callebaut stated that Hummel resigned voluntarily in December to return to Germany, sources indicated his departure coincided with Feld’s exit, underscoring broader executive turnover.

Hein Schumacher assumed the chief executive role on January 26, 2026, bringing 25 years of food industry experience. Schumacher served as Unilever chief executive from 2023 to 2025, though the Financial Times reported that Unilever’s board replaced him with Chief Financial Officer Fernando Fernandez in February 2025 after losing patience with the pace of his turnaround efforts.

Separating the cocoa processing operation could have allowed Barry Callebaut to shield itself from commodity price swings, concentrate resources on higher margin chocolate production, and optimize financing structures. However, major shareholder Artisan Partners, which holds approximately 10 percent of Barry Callebaut, supported maintaining the integrated cocoa and chocolate model for vertical integration advantages.

Barry Callebaut faces significant operational challenges beyond leadership instability. The company reported volume sales declining 6.8 percent during fiscal year 2024 to 2025, with global chocolate witnessing a 5.3 percent fall and global cocoa dropping 12.8 percent. Management attributed the decline partly to prioritizing higher return segments and geographies while temporarily suspending production at its St. Hyacinthe facility in Canada.

Global cocoa markets demonstrated extreme volatility during early 2026. Benchmark cocoa prices recovered modestly to approximately 4,170 to 4,175 dollars per tonne on February 5 following a steep 30 percent decline since early January. Prices dropped almost 60 percent year on year, highlighting dramatic swings rather than confirmed trend reversals.

Short term supply disruptions from Côte d’Ivoire briefly tightened market sentiment, slowing deliveries and fueling speculative volatility. Physical supply indicators remained mixed, with seasonal harvest flows and port arrivals variable across West Africa. Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana together account for approximately 60 percent of global cocoa production.

Chocolate manufacturers continue grappling with margin pressure and subdued consumer appetite despite recent cocoa price moderation. Mondelez International reported fourth quarter 2025 revenue of approximately 10.5 billion dollars, supported by pricing execution despite ongoing volume declines. However, the company forecast organic revenue growth of just zero to 2 percent in 2026, below market expectations, as elevated cocoa costs and consumer trade downs continue constraining demand momentum.

High cocoa prices throughout 2024 and early 2025 suppressed processing volumes globally. Market analysts project continued weak demand until consumption recovers or sustained supply constraints emerge. Weather patterns in West Africa remain critical wildcards, with any deviation from normal rainfall potentially repricing risk rapidly.

Industry consultancy StoneX projected global surpluses of 287,000 tonnes for the 2025 to 2026 crop year and 267,000 tonnes for 2026 to 2027, signaling consistent reversal of tight market conditions observed in previous cycles. The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) reported that 2024 to 2025 global cocoa stocks rose 4.2 percent year on year to 1.1 million tonnes.

Barry Callebaut’s BC Next Level transformation programme neared completion before the leadership transition. Feld joined as chief executive in April 2023 after predecessor Peter Boone’s abrupt departure, tasked with transforming the company into a simpler, leaner organization. The 500 million Swiss franc growth plan aimed to strengthen operational efficiency and customer focus.