Barnni And Torgah Share Lead After Day Two At Damang

Home favorite Kojo Barnni and Francis Torgah have seized the lead on day two of the ongoing 2025 Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Championship at the Damang Golf Course in the Western Region. They have taken over from E. K. Owusu in a tie.

The three times winner of the prestigious tournament, Barnni told media representatives after playing that he is not taking the tournament lightly because every player has prepared thoroughly before arriving and he is not taking any chances.

The runner up at the Damang course for the past two years said nothing has changed, but golfers have trained intensely and anyone can win. He noted that the PGA tournament has always been attractive and golfers from other African countries are interested in coming to Ghana.

In 2023 he was shocked by Nigerian Sunday Olapade, so this time he is very focused and determined not to make many mistakes. “It is not easy, the course is tough and the competition is keen, the course is challenging, it is not easy,” he said in an exclusive conversation.

Asked if the course knows him, he smiled and said it is not true, it is a game, and everything depends on the way you play, while luck can also play a part. He prayed for a successful tournament and thanked Goldfields Ghana for giving golfers another opportunity.

E. K. Owusu led on the first day of the competition with a score of 69. At stake is GH¢60,000 for the winner plus a jacket and the bragging rights.

The tournament, which features 45 regular players, 14 senior golfers and 13 lady professionals drawn from Ghana, Nigeria, Togo, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, South Africa and Zimbabwe, continues with intense competition as the four day championship progresses.