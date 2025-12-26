Barker Vormawor Urges Stronger Capacity Building for ORAL Success

Private legal practitioner and activist Oliver Barker Vormawor has called for a new approach to ensure Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) succeeds, recommending the establishment of a 40 member white collar crime unit at the Attorney General’s Department.

In a social media post, Barker Vormawor suggested the Attorney General should engage the Finance Minister to secure serious funding for setting up the specialized unit in 2026. He praised Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice Godfred Yeboah Dame, describing him as a brilliant lawyer, but emphasized that he needs a substantial team to mould and lead.

According to the activist, the current situation sees the Deputy Attorney General prosecuting, defending and appearing in numerous constitutional cases while also attending meetings and travelling to represent Ghana. He argued that this workload makes it difficult to effectively handle the complex white collar crime investigations central to the ORAL initiative.

Barker Vormawor warned that without a well resourced team, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government’s much touted ORAL could fail. His comments reflect ongoing concerns about prosecutorial capacity within the Attorney General’s Department as it manages high profile corruption cases alongside regular criminal prosecutions.

The activist has been vocal about ORAL since its establishment, describing it in January 2025 as more critical than the Free Senior High School programme. He stated that ORAL is bigger than Free SHS and warned that effective implementation could win the NDC 30 elections, while failure could undermine public trust.

However, he also expressed concerns about the initiative’s public nature. In an interview on JoyNews in January 2025, Barker Vormawor said he was dismayed about cameras following people around during ORAL operations, warning that such an approach screams gimmick and risks undermining credibility.

He argued that ORAL should work discreetly and focus on building credibility through thorough verification processes rather than public spectacles. The activist emphasized the importance of screening reports of misappropriated assets professionally without unnecessary publicity.

Barker Vormawor has also highlighted systemic challenges facing prosecutions in Ghana. In September 2025, he wrote that the court system is clogged by thousands of cases that could have been resolved through plea bargaining, resulting in wasted prosecutorial resources, delayed cases and ineffective prosecution of serious white collar crime.

He pointed out that despite having the banking sector cleanup cases, the only reason former Capital Bank founder William Ato Essien is in jail is because he opted for a plea bargain rather than going through full trial. According to Barker Vormawor, the Attorney General’s Department bungled every other banking sector case they handled.

The activist described this pattern as a serious problem and cautioned that the ineffectiveness of the Attorney General’s Department could undermine ORAL’s success. He stressed that real capacity building in white collar investigations and prosecutions is almost essential to achieving the initiative’s goals.

Operation Recover All Loot was established on December 18, 2024 by President John Dramani Mahama to identify and retrieve looted state assets. The five member committee is chaired by North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The committee has been tasked with investigating and documenting cases of alleged corruption while recovering misappropriated state resources. The initiative forms a key part of the NDC government’s governance reform agenda aimed at rebuilding public trust in state institutions.

Barker Vormawor’s own legal situation has intersected with the new administration’s policies. Attorney General Dominic Ayine announced in January 2025 that his office plans to review the treason felony charge against the activist, suggesting the charge could be dropped. Barker Vormawor was arrested in February 2022 over social media comments interpreted as a coup threat.

The activist is also the convener of the Fix The Country movement, which has advocated for government accountability and systemic reforms. His commentary on ORAL reflects both support for its objectives and concern about implementation challenges facing anti corruption efforts in Ghana.

Barker Vormawor has drawn comparisons between different governments’ approaches to prosecuting corruption. In January 2025, he noted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has jailed more former government officials than all previous elected governments combined since independence, citing prosecutions under President John Agyekum Kufuor and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

He credited the previous administration with breaking the myth that former presidents cannot be prosecuted, referencing the Airbus scandal investigation involving former President Mahama. However, he also criticized the late President John Atta Mills for what he described as a Father for All approach that allowed corrupt officials to escape accountability.

The activist’s call for enhanced prosecutorial capacity comes as the Attorney General’s Department faces mounting pressure to deliver results on high profile corruption cases while managing an already congested court system and limited resources.