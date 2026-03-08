Barker-Vormawor: Hidden Campaign Donors Fuel Sole-Sourced Contracts

Constitutional and Strategy Advisor for Democracy Hub, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has backed proposals in the Constitution Review Committee (CRC) report to reform Ghana’s campaign financing system, warning that the current lack of disclosure allows secret donors to collect government contracts after elections.

Speaking on The Law on JoyNews on Sunday, Barker-Vormawor said opaque political funding had become one of the most damaging features of Ghana’s electoral culture, allowing wealthy individuals to bankroll candidates while remaining invisible to the public. “One of the biggest challenges in our politics is that the people who fund campaigns are often hidden from the public,” he said.

He described the pattern that follows: undisclosed donors fund winning candidates and are later rewarded through procurement. “You have situations where unseen people donate funds to candidates, and when those candidates win the polls, those same individuals are rewarded with sole-sourced contracts. That breeds corruption and leads to a loss of state funds because procurement decisions are no longer made in the national interest,” he stated.

The CRC, chaired by Henry Kwasi Prempeh, was constituted in January 2025 to review aspects of Ghana’s constitutional framework. Its eight-member panel included former Supreme Court Justice Sophia Adinyira, former Electoral Commission Chair Charlotte Osei, and media scholar Kwame Karikari, among others. The committee’s report includes proposals aimed at strengthening transparency, accountability, and regulation of political party financing.

Barker-Vormawor also called on political parties to engage seriously with the wider CRC report rather than retreating to previously stated positions. He urged the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and other stakeholders to issue fresh position papers, arguing that sustained dialogue across political lines was essential to turn the committee’s recommendations into meaningful constitutional reform.