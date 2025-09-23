Barker-Vormawor Gives NDC Galamsey Ultimatum Before 2028 Elections

#FixTheCountry convenor Oliver Barker-Vormawor has issued a direct ultimatum to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), demanding the party completely eliminate illegal mining before selecting its presidential candidate for the 2028 elections.

The activist made this unprecedented political demand during the ongoing #StopGalamsey demonstrations that have mobilized thousands of Ghanaians across the country, adding electoral pressure to what has become Ghana’s most pressing environmental crisis.

“NDC must end galamsey before electing a new flagbearer! Deal?” Barker-Vormawor declared in a Facebook post that has sparked intense political debate. The protest began with a vigil on Sunday, September 21, 2025, opposite the Jubilee House at 3 p.m., where Ghanaians from all walks of life converged to put pressure on the government to address the widespread environmental destruction.

Speaking at the #StopGalamsey protest in Accra on September 22, 2025, Barker-Vormawor called on the government to immediately declare a state of emergency to address the crisis. His latest statement represents a strategic shift from general advocacy to direct political conditioning of Ghana’s largest opposition party.

The lawyer-activist, who leads both the #FixTheCountry and Democracy Hub movements, framed his demand as non-negotiable, stating that Ghanaians “won’t go into another election with galamsey on the ballot again.” This approach directly challenges the NDC to demonstrate environmental leadership as a prerequisite for political advancement.

Barker-Vormawor’s political positioning comes amid escalating public frustration over illegal mining’s devastating impact on water bodies, forests, and agricultural lands. Several protesters gathered at the Revolution Square in Accra on Sunday evening for a vigil ahead of the planned march against illegal mining, demonstrating the sustained momentum behind the anti-galamsey movement.

The activist’s history of confronting government authority adds weight to his ultimatum. In September 2024, he faced multiple charges including unlawful assembly and assault on a public officer during previous anti-galamsey protests, eventually receiving bail after three weeks in detention.

His latest demand creates a unique political dynamic for the NDC, which must now consider environmental action as directly linked to its electoral prospects. The party faces pressure to develop concrete anti-galamsey policies that satisfy activists while remaining politically viable.

The timing of Barker-Vormawor’s ultimatum coincides with renewed public attention on illegal mining’s health consequences. Recent Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) research has confirmed widespread contamination from mining activities, validating long-standing activist concerns about the crisis’s scope.

For protesters, galamsey represents both an environmental emergency and a national security threat that transcends traditional political boundaries. The movement has attracted support from diverse groups, including family members of former President John Atta Mills, who publicly endorsed the #StopGalamseyNow campaign.

Barker-Vormawor’s strategy of conditioning party leadership selection on environmental performance introduces a new dimension to Ghanaian political discourse. His demand suggests that environmental activism may increasingly influence electoral politics as citizens prioritize ecological preservation over partisan loyalties.

The NDC has not yet responded to the ultimatum, but the party’s reaction will likely influence how environmental issues factor into future electoral campaigns. Barker-Vormawor’s challenge forces the opposition party to choose between traditional political calculations and demonstrating environmental leadership that activists demand.

The activist’s Facebook declaration represents a calculated effort to transform street protests into concrete political leverage, potentially reshaping how parties approach environmental policy in their leadership selection processes. His ultimatum signals that Ghana’s environmental movement is prepared to use electoral pressure to achieve policy goals.

As the #StopGalamsey protests continue, Barker-Vormawor’s political conditions may establish a new precedent for how civil society organizations engage with political parties on environmental issues, potentially influencing campaign strategies and policy development leading to 2028.