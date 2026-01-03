Barker Vormawor Attributes Price Hikes to Christian Traders Moral Failure

Democracy Hub leader Oliver Barker Vormawor attributed persistent price increases of goods and services to what he described as moral failure among traders, despite recent improvements in the cedi and reductions in fuel prices, challenging the Christian Council to address conduct of its members.

In a Facebook statement January 3 sighted by MyNewsGh, the anti corruption campaigner said he received a call from a man identifying himself as Dr. Think Twice, who linked the affordability crisis to behavior of Christian traders and merchants. Yesterday, I got a random call from a gentleman. He introduced himself as Dr. Think Twice, Barker Vormawor stated.

According to the activist, the caller argued that the constant price increases, despite the strong forex performance, was all because of Christians, claiming they form the vast majority of traders, importers and merchants in this country. The Democracy Hub leader said the caller insisted that any serious attempt to address price hikes should involve religious leadership.

So if I really want something done about the price hikes, I should focus on the Christian Council, Barker Vormawor stated. He added that the caller criticized what he described as profit driven behavior contradicting religious values, quoting the caller as saying Christians who, despite sitting in church every day, lose morality at the scent of predatory profit.

The activist echoed the challenge to the Christian Council, urging it to speak to its members on the rising cost of living. Christian Council, if you are listening, if you can do something about price increases in rent, food, utilities and goods, despite the strong forex performance and reductions in fuel, I will vote for you next time. Shalom, he concluded.

Barker Vormawor’s statement comes amid ongoing debates about why consumer prices remain elevated despite macroeconomic indicators showing improvement. Ghana’s cedi appreciated more than 35 percent against the US dollar in 2025, marking the first sustained appreciation since 2007, while inflation declined from 23.8 percent to 6.3 percent over 11 consecutive months through December 2025.

Fuel prices have also declined following government interventions and global oil price adjustments. However, traders and consumers report that prices of goods and services, particularly food items and rent, have not decreased proportionally to currency gains and reduced transportation costs.

The Ghana Union of Traders’ Associations (GUTA) has previously attributed price stickiness to multiple factors including accumulated inventory costs from periods of cedi depreciation, high interest rates on commercial loans, elevated energy costs despite improvements, and logistical challenges affecting distribution efficiency. Traders argue they purchased existing stock at higher exchange rates and must recoup investments before adjusting prices downward.

Economic analysts including IMANI Africa Vice President Kofi Bentil have noted that while Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has contributed to cedi stability, its impact remains modest at less than 10 percent. Bentil emphasized that because Ghana’s exports are dominated by gold, and exports are important factors in exchange rate movements, observers must bear in mind that gold prices rose over 70 percent in 2025 alone, suggesting external factors significantly influenced currency performance beyond policy interventions.

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu told economic managers not to celebrate yet regarding recovery progress, emphasizing that sustainability is key rather than short term improvements. No time for celebration. It’s the sustainability that is key. If we can do this for one year, two years, three years, that is when we can say we are on track, Kpebu stated.

Whether religious organizations like the Christian Council can influence pricing behavior among members remains uncertain. The Christian Council of Ghana has historically focused on spiritual matters, moral guidance, and social advocacy but has not traditionally intervened in commercial pricing decisions of members or congregants.

Dr. Cyril Fayose, General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, has not yet responded publicly to Barker Vormawor’s challenge. The organization represents major Christian denominations in Ghana and periodically issues statements on national affairs affecting moral, social, and economic wellbeing.

Barker Vormawor, a Cambridge trained lawyer and anti corruption activist, leads Democracy Hub, an advocacy organization that gained national prominence through protests including the #OccupyJulorbiHouse and #StopGalamsey demonstrations. He was arrested September 2024 during protests against illegal mining and faced charges including unlawful assembly and assaulting public officers.

The Attorney General filed a nolle prosequi in February 2025 to discontinue the case against Democracy Hub protesters including Barker Vormawor and fellow activist Ama Governor. His activism focuses on accountability, governance reforms, and economic justice.

President John Dramani Mahama urged Ghanaians in his January 1 New Year address to see national development as shared responsibility, stressing that government action alone cannot achieve economic transformation. The president emphasized collective effort from citizens, businesses, and institutions to sustain recovery gains.

However, tensions persist between government claims of economic recovery and lived experiences of consumers facing persistent price pressures. While macroeconomic indicators show improvement, microeconomic realities including high living costs, elevated rent, and sticky food prices continue challenging household budgets.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration has implemented measures including settling a USD 709 million Eurobond obligation December 30, 2025, described by the Finance Ministry as a major milestone in Ghana’s economic recovery. Government appealed to Ghanaians for continued patience as additional reforms are rolled out in 2026 to consolidate gains achieved in 2025.

Whether Barker Vormawor’s appeal to the Christian Council generates substantive response or policy action depends partly on how religious leadership interprets its role in economic matters affecting members and the broader society. The challenge highlights ongoing frustrations among consumers seeking explanations for price rigidity despite improved economic fundamentals.

Trade associations counter that business viability requires careful pricing strategies considering accumulated costs, working capital constraints, and market conditions beyond exchange rate movements alone. Retailers and wholesalers argue calls for immediate price reductions ignore commercial realities including inventory turnover cycles and credit terms with suppliers.

The debate underscores broader questions about whether Ghana’s economic recovery translates into tangible relief for ordinary citizens or primarily benefits specific sectors and stakeholders. As the Mahama administration enters its second year, bridging the gap between macroeconomic statistics and household economic experiences remains a critical governance challenge.