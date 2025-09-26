Barcelona Legend Sergio Busquets Announces Retirement After Historic Career

Inter Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets announced he will retire at the end of the 2025 Major League Soccer season, revealing his decision through a video posted to his Instagram account on Thursday evening. The 37-year-old Spanish international brings the curtain down on an illustrious career spanning nearly two decades at the highest level of professional football.

In his emotional retirement announcement, Busquets expressed gratitude for his remarkable journey. “These will be my last months on the pitch. I’m retiring very happy, proud, fulfilled, and above all grateful,” the veteran midfielder stated. “A heartfelt thank you to everyone and to football for everything. You will always be a part of this beautiful story.”

The announcement concludes speculation that had intensified throughout recent weeks regarding Busquets’ future beyond his current contract with Inter Miami. The midfielder has lifted 32 trophies with Barcelona and earned 143 Spain caps during his legendary career, establishing himself among the most decorated players in modern football history.

Busquets dominated European football during his 18-year tenure with FC Barcelona, where he developed into one of the most influential defensive midfielders of his generation. His trophy cabinet includes nine Spanish league titles, three Champions League victories, and numerous domestic cups that underscored Barcelona’s golden era under Pep Guardiola and subsequent managers.

His international achievements proved equally impressive, serving as the anchor of Spain’s midfield during their unprecedented success between 2008 and 2012. Busquets played pivotal roles in Spain’s 2010 World Cup triumph and their 2012 European Championship victory, competitions that elevated Spanish football to unprecedented heights. He concluded his international career following the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after accumulating 143 appearances for his country.

The defensive midfielder’s playing style revolutionized perceptions of his position, demonstrating that technical excellence and tactical intelligence could prove as valuable as physical attributes. His ability to dictate tempo, break up opposition attacks, and distribute possession with precision became the template for modern holding midfielders worldwide.

Busquets joined Inter Miami in June 2023, reuniting with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba in Major League Soccer. The trio’s arrival generated unprecedented attention for the Miami-based franchise and MLS as a whole, with Busquets contributing his vast experience to the club’s ambitious project.

Busquets made 722 appearances for Barcelona during his illustrious career with the Catalan giants, establishing himself as one of the club’s most loyal servants. His departure from Camp Nou in 2023 marked the end of an era for a player who embodied Barcelona’s playing philosophy throughout multiple generations of success.

The retirement announcement creates questions about Inter Miami’s future midfield composition, particularly given the integral role Busquets has played since arriving in MLS. His tactical knowledge and leadership qualities have proven invaluable to the franchise as they continue building their squad around marquee signings like Messi.

For Spanish football, Busquets’ retirement represents the conclusion of a career that helped define a golden generation. His influence extended beyond individual achievements to encompass broader tactical evolution within the sport, inspiring countless midfielders who sought to emulate his intelligent approach to the game.