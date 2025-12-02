Barcelona Grants Defender Araujo Indefinite Leave for Mental Health Recovery

Barcelona have granted defender Ronald Araujo indefinite leave to address mental health concerns, with the club prioritizing the player’s wellbeing over competitive demands following intense criticism after his red card dismissal against Chelsea.

The 26 year old Uruguay international has made 15 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions this season, with his most recent outing ending in a sending off during the club’s 3 to 0 Champions League defeat at Stamford Bridge on November 25.

Araujo met with club officials and his representatives to request time away from the team. Spanish outlet Sport revealed that the real issue was psychological exhaustion rather than the stomach virus initially cited by the club for his absence from Saturday’s match against Alaves.

Head coach Hansi Flick confirmed Araujo’s unavailability ahead of Tuesday night’s match against Atletico Madrid. The German manager stated that Araujo is not ready at the moment and dealing with private issues, requesting media respect for the situation.

Sources indicate Araujo has been physically fit but not mentally prepared for several weeks, with the Chelsea red card and subsequent criticism serving as a tipping point. The defender reportedly expressed concern that continuing to play in his current mental state might harm the team’s performance.

Club president Joan Laporta publicly defended Araujo on Friday, stating the player has been heavily criticized unfairly. Laporta emphasized that Araujo gives everything on the field, serves as captain, and represents a very emotional person with strong feelings who needs support during this difficult period.

The president stressed that at Barcelona everyone wins and loses together, with no single person solely responsible for defeats or victories. His comments reflect institutional support for the defender during his recovery period.

The club has not set a return date, with officials repeatedly emphasizing that Araujo’s wellbeing takes priority. Barcelona’s decision to grant the leave of absence without specific timelines has been praised given the increasing number of players speaking out about mental health struggles in football.

The situation recalls former Barcelona goalkeeper Robert Enke, who passed away in 2009 due to depression after experiencing severe episodes while in the Catalan capital. The reference underscores the serious nature of mental health challenges facing elite athletes.

Teammates including Lamine Yamal and Pedri have sent private messages of support to Araujo. The squad has rallied around their captain during this challenging period, demonstrating solidarity within the dressing room.

Araujo joined Barcelona’s B team in 2018 before earning promotion to the first team. The defender has established himself as a key figure in the squad’s defensive structure and currently wears the captain’s armband, adding leadership responsibilities to his on field duties.

The absence leaves Barcelona without a crucial defensive component heading into an important phase of the season. However, the club maintains that proper mental health recovery supersedes short term competitive considerations.

Barcelona faces a demanding schedule including Champions League fixtures and LaLiga commitments. Coach Flick must adjust defensive plans while the team supports Araujo’s recovery process away from public scrutiny and performance pressures.

The case highlights growing awareness of mental health challenges in professional sports, particularly regarding the intense pressure and criticism faced by players at elite clubs in the social media era. Barcelona’s response demonstrates organizational commitment to player welfare beyond competitive results.