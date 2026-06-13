Barcelona Files Slander Request Against Real Madrid’s Pérez Over Negreira Claims

FC Barcelona took formal legal steps on Friday against Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez, filing the mandatory pre-lawsuit conciliation request required under Spanish law before pursuing a criminal complaint for slander, after Pérez publicly accused the club of stealing titles through corrupt refereeing.

The action targets statements Pérez made at a press conference on May 12, 2026, and in a media interview the following day, in which he linked Barcelona to the ongoing Negreira case and alleged the Catalans had benefited from biased officiating at Real Madrid’s expense. Pérez described the case at the press conference as “the greatest scandal in history,” adding that “it’s not just Madrid that’s harmed and Barça that’s benefited — although Barça has always benefited.”

Barcelona’s conciliation request, filed under Article 205 of the Spanish Penal Code, demands that Pérez publicly retract those statements. Should he refuse, the club has indicated it will proceed with a full criminal complaint. Barcelona argues the comments accused the club of “corruption,” “enriching referees,” and being “consistently favored” by match officials.

The timing works against Pérez’s position. Just weeks before his May remarks, Spain’s Tax Agency issued a report stating that “no payment to any referee is recorded” in connection with the Negreira payments and that “no proof exists regarding the possibility of influencing results.”

The Negreira case centres on payments totalling approximately €8.4 million made by Barcelona to companies linked to José María Enríquez Negreira, former vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, between 2001 and 2018. Barcelona maintain they hired Negreira as an external consultant for technical reports on refereeing. Bribery charges were dismissed by a Spanish court in May 2024, with the investigation continuing under the charge of sports corruption.

Pérez had previously shrugged off the prospect of legal action. “Barça would do well to sue me. If they think they should, let them do it,” he said before Barcelona’s announcement.

The conciliation process gives both parties a formal opportunity to resolve the dispute before it escalates to criminal proceedings.