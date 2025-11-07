Barcelona Faces Tuberculosis Outbreak Scare at Camp Nou Stadium

Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium is under a public health investigation after a worker was diagnosed with tuberculosis, potentially affecting renovation staff.

The Barcelona Public Health Agency (ASPB) is investigating a possible tuberculosis outbreak among workers at FC Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium. An employee involved in the venue’s renovation developed symptoms consistent with the bacterial infection, which were later confirmed by medical tests. Symptoms typically include a persistent cough, fever, weight loss, and fatigue.

According to the local newspaper El País, the ASPB has completed contact tracing for the initial case. Officials have tested 23 individuals, with three workers currently awaiting their results. The agency will only confirm an outbreak if it identifies two related cases.

The investigation occurs just days before Barcelona plans to host an open training session at the stadium. The club announced on Wednesday that all 23,000 available tickets for the session have sold out. This event will serve as a technical test for the stadium’s systems and access points as part of its gradual reopening process.

Tuberculosis spreads through inhaling tiny droplets from the coughs or sneezes of an infected person.