BarbieriqA Announces Thrilling New Single “Bahubali” — Set for Release on December 1, 2025

Ghana’s fast-rising musical force, BarbieriqA, is gearing up to shake the industry with the release of her highly anticipated single “Bahubali” on December 1, 2025.

The announcement comes with striking cover art that portrays BarbieriqA standing defiantly at the center of a cracked, storm-darkened landscape while faceless figures point weapons at her — a bold visual metaphor for resilience, rebellion, and unbreakable spirit. The tagline beneath her reads, “No one can break her,” hinting at a powerful, self-affirming narrative behind the track.

Produced by renowned sound engineer Two Bars, “Bahubali” is expected to blend BarbieriqA’s fierce vocal energy with cinematic production, creating an anthem that cuts through with both grit and grandeur.

The upcoming release will be available across all major streaming platforms, including Audiomack, Apple Music, Spotify, Boomplay, and Tidal.

Industry insiders say BarbieriqA is entering a new creative era — one that promises intensity, artistic boldness, and a fresh statement of dominance in the Afrobeats and alt-sound space.

With anticipation rising and fans already buzzing online, December 1 marks the beginning of what could become BarbieriqA’s most defining chapter yet.