Barber Found Dead in Locked Ghana Shop Under Investigation

James Opoku, a barber known locally as Nana Yaw, was discovered deceased inside his locked shop in New Site, Effia-Kwesimintsim on Sunday.

The discovery was made by his son, Shadrach Opoku, after family members received no response to repeated calls. Shadrach stated the shop was locked from the inside and his father was found motionless on the floor.

“It looked like he had crawled from his mattress toward the door,” Shadrach told investigators, indicating possible signs of distress before death.

Christina Mensah, the deceased’s wife, confirmed Opoku regularly slept in the shop due to concerns about break-ins. “He was strong and full of life. I don’t know what happened,” Mensah stated in an interview with Connect FM. Police have transferred the body to a mortuary for autopsy to determine the cause of death while launching an investigation into the circumstances.

Small business owners in Ghana frequently implement overnight security measures at their premises due to equipment theft risks.