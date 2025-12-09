Barbee: the Jamaican African star bridging Afro-pop and Reggae fusion on the global stage

Faith Barbee Eselebor, professionally known as Barbee, is making waves across the global music scene with her powerful blend of Afro-pop, Reggae fusion, Dancehall and contemporary Pop, all infused with a vibrant Caribbean African flair. Born to a Nigerian father and a Chinese Jamaican mother with roots in Ghana, Barbee’s multicultural background shapes her distinct sound and fuels her widespread acclaim throughout Africa, the Caribbean, Europe and the United States.

Barbee first gained international attention with ‘Missing You’, her reggae duet with roots singer, Junior Kelly. The single received strong rotation in the Caribbean, North America and West Africa, positioning her as a rising force in reggae fusion. She continued her success through collaborations with dancehall legend, Beenie Man, creating fan favourites such as ‘Paddy Cake’, ‘Diva in My Sneakers’ and ‘Light Some Candles’. She also toured with him and appeared in his music video ‘Give It Up’.

Her artistic development grew further through her work with renowned producer, Dean Fraser. She earned recognition at major events including the Apollo Theater in New York, the Susquehanna Community Festival and Jamaica Day in Toronto, all of which helped cement her place as an international star.

Barbee’s global journey has taken her to Italy, Israel and many other countries, allowing her to blend worldwide influences with her authentic African and Caribbean heritage. She was recording in Italy before travelling to Ghana to promote her newest work. Her music catalogue includes ‘Forever Love’, ‘Out the Door’, ‘Chemistry’, ‘Touch Me Please’, ‘Love You from a Distance’ and ‘Start Over’.

She has collaborated with Nicki Minaj and rapper, Trina, strengthening her presence across global markets. Barbee is currently in Ghana promoting ‘Start Over’, reconnecting with her roots and engaging deeply with audiences across West Africa. During her visit to Cape Coast in Ghana, Barbee described her experience as deeply emotional and transformative. The journey reinforced her commitment to expressing African resilience, history and culture through her music.

Together with her mother, Barbee cofounded the Roses Foundation. The organisation champions youth development and the creative arts. Their recent Children’s Day celebration in the Oti Region of Ghana featured music workshops, arts activities and inspirational sessions for local children. Barbee continues to emphasise that empowering the youth through creativity is central to her purpose.

Barbee’s accomplishments reach far beyond her recordings. Her music video ‘Whoa’, produced with Grammy winning duo, Rock City, won “Best Reggae Music Video” at the Jamaica EME Awards and was featured in the Hollywood movie, House Arrest. Additional standout songs include ‘Just Like That’ and ‘Chemistry’.

Her awards include “Best Collaborative Single” for Beenie Man featuring Barbee ‘Give It Up’ at the International Reggae Awards in Jamaica, “Most Promising Female Artist” at the Apollo Theater in New York and “Best New Artist” at the International European Reggae Awards.

Barbee is based in Buckhead Atlanta where she owns a cutting edge recording studio and is building a creative content house. The space offers professional recording facilities, video production tools and collaborative environments designed for musicians, influencers and digital creators.

She is also the founder of Bratties, a luxurious lifestyle and beauty brand that promotes self love, empowerment and feminine confidence. The line includes skincare serums, lipsticks, waist trainers and wellness essentials. Bratties stands as a movement encouraging women to embrace their inner royalty with pride and grace.