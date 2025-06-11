Barbados to Host GUBA Awards 2025 in Historic First! A Bold Step Towards Reuniting Africa and the Caribbean

Bridgetown, Barbados, 11 th June 2025: For the first time in its history, the prestigious GUBA

Awards will be hosted in the Caribbean, with Barbados leading the way as the proud host

nation for the 2025 edition this November. This landmark 16th edition marks a major milestone

for the Grow, Unite, Build Africa (GUBA) Enterprise, as it extends its influential celebration

of African excellence to the shores of the Caribbean.

Under the theme “Reclaiming Our Atlantic Destiny: Build. Connect. Renew.” this

momentous event series seeks to deepen cultural and economic ties between Africa and the

Caribbean, fostering meaningful partnerships in trade, investment, and heritage.

President & Founder of GUBA Enterprise, Lady Dentaa Amoateng, MBE excitedly shared,

“This is more than an awards show, it is a reconnection with the African continent. Barbados

offers a symbolic gateway as we renew our shared destiny across the Atlantic.”

The November 10 th to 12 th 2025 edition is being hosted in partnership with the Government of

Barbados, with key support from the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI), Invest

Barbados, the National Cultural Foundation (NCF), and the Barbados High Commission in

Ghana.

Barbados High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E. Juliette BynoeSutherland said, “We are so proud

to partner with GUBA to make tangible the ongoing discourse about bridging the gap between

Africa and the Caribbean. We are also pleased to see the level of support from leading agencies

in tourism, culture and investment, which signals the growing strategic importance of Africa and

its diaspora in national development.”

Since its inception, the GUBA Awards have been held in the UK, USA, Ghana, and Rwanda.

The BTMI’s Chief Product Development Officer, Ms. Marsha Alleyne also highlighted the

significance of the collaboration. “Hosting the GUBA Awards is another exciting first for

Barbados. This partnership underscores our island’s connection to the African continent and

reflects the growing interest from emerging markets.” Ms. Alleyne added, “We believe this event

will strengthen our cultural ties and increase our visibility to a wider international audience.”

The Chief Executive Officer of the NCF, Ms. Carol Roberts, emphasised the special timing of

the awards, which is coming on the heels of several major events on the island, and providing

opportunities for visitors to experience multiple exciting activities. “This is the perfect time and

the perfect year for Barbados and the African diaspora to collaborate. The GUBA awards will

come after we have welcomed the world to the Crop Over Festival, to CARIFESTA and on the

cusp of GUBA, the Barbados Food and Rum Festival. Believe us when we tell you, there is

always something happening in Barbados.”

Highlights of GUBA Barbados 2025

 GUBA Trade and Investment Forum: A two-day conference bringing together business

leaders, policymakers, and investors across Africa and the Caribbean to forge practical

trade and development alliances.

 Cultural Showcase: A vibrant celebration of Afro-Caribbean creativity, fashion, music,

and heritage.

 GUBA Awards Ceremony: A prestigious evening recognising excellence in leadership,

enterprise, innovation, and impact across the African diaspora.

 Diplomatic Reception at Ilaro Court: An elegant gathering hosted at the official

residence of the Prime Minister of Barbados, celebrating diplomatic progress and unity

between Africa and the Caribbean.

The GUBA platform shines a spotlight on cultural icons and change-makers. Past honourees

include:

 Angélique Kidjo – Grammy-winning global music icon and humanitarian

 Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala – Director-General of the World Trade Organization

 Wode Maya – African storyteller and digital influencer

 Harvey Mason Jr – CEO of the Recording Academy (Grammys)

 Bozoma Saint John – Former Netflix Global CMO and marketing executive

 Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus – Director-General, World Health Organization

 June Sarpong OBE – Broadcaster and diversity champion

Notable past guests have included:

 Danny Glover – Renowned actor and humanitarian

 Sir Sadiq Khan – Mayor of London

 Jean-Claude Kassi Brou – Former President, ECOWAS Commission

Join the GUBA Chartered Flight from Accra, Ghana to Barbados

Visitors from the Continent can be part of this historic occasion by securing a seat on the

exclusive direct GUBA charter flight from Accra to Barbados. As spaces are limited, interested

persons can email [email protected] or visit www.gubaawards.com/travel for more

information.

About GUBA

The Grow, Unite, Build Africa (GUBA) Enterprise is a conglomerate comprising the GUBA

Awards, GUBA Foundation, GUBA Trade Expo, GUBA Careers, GUBA Tours, and

the GUBA Diaspora Network.

GUBA Enterprise represents a dynamic movement dedicated to advancing diaspora Africans and

those on the Continent. Through strategic partnerships, innovative programmes, and community-

driven initiatives, GUBA Enterprise creates opportunities for growth, fosters cultural exchange,

and champions the collective potential of Africa and its people.

The GUBA Awards, the founding initiative under the enterprise, were established in 2009 to

recognise and honour the achievements of exceptional individuals and institutions of African

heritage. It has since evolved into