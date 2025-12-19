Barack Obama Includes Four Nigerian Artists on 2025 Summer Playlist

Former U.S. President Barack Obama released his annual music playlist on December 18, 2025, featuring 30 songs including tracks from Nigerian artists Burna Boy, Olamide, Seyi Vibez and Young Jonn. The playlist continues a tradition Obama started during his White House tenure of sharing favorite books, movies and music as each year concludes.

Burna Boy appears on the list with his 2025 single TaTaTa featuring American rapper Travis Scott from the album No Sign of Weakness. Olamide secured placement with the collaborative track 99, which features Seyi Vibez, Asake, Young Jonn and Daecolm from his album Olamid.

The inclusion marks recognition for Nigerian music on a global platform curated by the former president. Obama has maintained the annual tradition since leaving office in 2017, using the lists to highlight diverse musical selections spanning multiple genres and international artists.

Obama shared the playlist on X, formerly known as Twitter, encouraging followers to discover new music. According to his post, he wrote that he hopes people find something new to enjoy and invited recommendations for future listening.

The former president’s musical selections typically generate significant attention for featured artists. Previous playlists have included African artists, reflecting Obama’s connection to the continent through his Kenyan heritage and continued interest in global music trends.

Burna Boy has received international acclaim in recent years, winning a Grammy Award and collaborating with major American artists. His partnership with Travis Scott on TaTaTa represents another cross continental collaboration in his expanding discography.

Olamide remains influential in Nigerian music, having released multiple albums and mentored emerging artists. The track 99 showcases collaboration among several Nigerian performers, demonstrating the interconnected nature of the country’s music industry.

Young Jonn and Seyi Vibez continue gaining recognition beyond Nigeria’s borders. Their inclusion on Obama’s playlist provides exposure to audiences who follow the former president’s cultural recommendations.

The 30 song playlist spans various musical styles and represents artists from multiple countries. Obama’s annual lists often introduce mainstream audiences to artists they might not encounter through conventional channels.

Social media response to the playlist announcement typically includes appreciation from featured artists and increased streaming activity for selected songs. The cultural impact of presidential endorsements extends beyond political influence into entertainment spheres.

Nigerian music has experienced growing international prominence over the past decade. Artists from the country regularly appear on global charts and collaborate with performers from other nations, expanding the reach of Afrobeats and related genres.

Obama’s playlist tradition differs from typical celebrity endorsements by maintaining consistency over multiple years. The annual release creates anticipation among music fans and artists hoping for inclusion on future lists.

The December 18 announcement aligns with Obama’s pattern of releasing year end cultural recommendations. He typically shares separate lists for books and films alongside the music playlist.