Bantama MP Denies Bawumia Is Establishment Pick

Member of Parliament for Bantama Francis Asenso Boakye has rejected suggestions that former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia represents an establishment candidate within the New Patriotic Party.

Speaking on the leadership contest, Asenso Boakye argued that grassroots supporters, not party officials, are driving Bawumia’s political momentum. The Ashanti Region lawmaker described himself as swept up by this groundswell of support.

“Who is pushing? If the grassroots are pushing, no one can stop it,” Asenso Boakye stated. “I myself have been carried away by the wave of the grassroots.”

The MP challenged critics to identify specific actions by party leadership favoring any single candidate. He maintained that ordinary party members, rather than senior figures, have rallied behind the former vice president’s potential candidacy.

Asenso Boakye went further to position Bawumia as a unifying figure capable of bridging different factions within the NPP. According to the Bantama representative, this broad appeal has established Bawumia as the party’s natural leader moving forward.

The comments come amid ongoing speculation about the NPP’s direction following their recent electoral defeat. Party members continue debating future leadership as they prepare for the next electoral cycle.

Bawumia served as vice president under former President Nana Akufo-Addo before the NPP’s transition to opposition status. His supporters point to his economic background and political experience as key qualifications for party leadership.