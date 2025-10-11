Banky W and Adesua Celebrate Son’s First Birthday

Nigerian singer Banky W and his wife, actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington, have shared a family portrait marking their second son Hezekiah’s first birthday on October 11.

The couple posted the photo on their respective Instagram pages, accompanied by heartfelt birthday wishes for their youngest child, affectionately called Zekiah. The image shows the family together, capturing a milestone moment for the Wellington household now raising two young boys.

In their joint message, the couple expressed amazement at how quickly the year has passed while describing Hezekiah’s impact on their family. They characterized their son as strong-willed and expressive, joking about his ability to rule the household with just two teeth while also acknowledging the sleepless nights that come with caring for a one-year-old.

The birthday tribute included religious blessings and declarations over Hezekiah’s future, reflecting the couple’s deep faith. His full name, Hezekiah Oluwadarasimi, carries spiritual significance, with meanings rooted in their beliefs about divine strength and goodness.

The couple announced Hezekiah’s arrival in late October 2024, welcoming him in the United States where the family had relocated. Banky W moved to America to pursue a master’s degree in Policy Management, a journey that culminated in his graduation from Georgetown University in May 2025.

Their first son, Zaiah, was born in 2021 after the couple had been candid about their fertility struggles. That openness about their path to parenthood resonated with many followers who appreciated their willingness to discuss challenges that often remain private in celebrity circles.

Banky W, whose real name is Olubankole Wellington, rose to prominence in the mid-2000s as one of Nigeria’s leading R&B artists. He’s also ventured into politics, having run for a House of Representatives seat in Lagos, demonstrating interests beyond entertainment that now include public policy.

Adesua has earned recognition for her acting work in Nollywood, including her breakout role in “The Wedding Party,” one of Nigeria’s highest-grossing films. She’s received multiple awards throughout her career, establishing herself as one of the industry’s most respected talents.

The couple married in November 2017 in a widely publicized ceremony that captured significant attention across Nigerian entertainment circles. Their relationship has remained in the public eye, with both stars maintaining active social media presences that occasionally offer glimpses into their family life while protecting their children’s privacy.

Their latest post celebrating Hezekiah’s birthday has generated considerable engagement from fans and fellow celebrities offering congratulations and birthday wishes. The couple’s message conveyed gratitude for their growing family while acknowledging how their lives have been transformed by parenthood.

As they mark this first year milestone, the family appears to be thriving in their new American environment. Banky W’s recent academic achievement, combined with their expanding family, suggests a chapter of significant life changes and accomplishments for the couple.

The birthday message concluded with prayers and hopes for Hezekiah’s future, expressing the kind of aspirations parents typically voice as they watch their children grow. For a couple who has shared both struggles and joys with their audience, this celebration represents another moment of gratitude in their ongoing family journey.