Banks Non Performing Loan Ratio Drops to 19.5 Percent

Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama has announced that deposit money banks remain sound, profitable and well capitalized, with key financial indicators showing significant improvement.

Speaking at the 127th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) press conference on November 26, Dr Asiama stated that financial soundness indicators, including solvency, profitability, asset quality, and efficiency indicators, all point to relative improvement in year on year terms.

The Non Performing Loan (NPL) ratio declined to 19.5 percent in October 2025, from 22.7 percent in October 2024, driven by a pickup in bank credit and contraction in the stock of NPLs. The improvement represents a reduction of 3.2 percentage points within twelve months, signaling strengthening asset quality across the banking sector.

However, the Governor cautioned that credit risks remain elevated despite the improvement. He explained that policy actions to recapitalize a few undercapitalized banks, along with the full implementation of new regulatory guidelines aimed at reducing NPLs, would further strengthen the banking industry.

The Bank of Ghana plans to cap the non performing loans ratio at 10 percent by December 2026 through a directive enforced by the central bank. This target represents an aggressive timeline to reduce the NPL ratio by nearly half from current levels, requiring substantial improvements in credit administration and loan recovery systems.

The announcement came alongside the central bank’s decision to lower its monetary policy rate by 350 basis points, bringing it down from 21.5 percent to 18 percent following the conclusion of the 127th MPC meeting. The policy rate guides the interest rates at which banks extend credit to businesses and households, making it a critical tool for managing inflation, investment, and overall economic activity.

The banking sector improvements came alongside strong external sector performance, with gross international reserves rising to US$11.4 billion at the end of October 2025, equivalent to 4.8 months of import cover. The reserve accumulation has played a central role in stabilizing the cedi while strengthening macroeconomic fundamentals.

Earlier in the year, Dr Asiama attributed a significant portion of the banking sector’s NPL problems to the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) introduced by the previous administration. He noted that local banks have experienced a disproportionate impact on their NPL problem, requiring efforts to strengthen risk management in these institutions going forward.

During the National Economic Dialogue in March, the Governor revealed alarming disparities in NPL ratios across the banking sector, with one local bank recording an NPL ratio of about 81 percent, meaning for every 100 Ghana cedis lent, 81 cedis were not recovered. Another local bank recorded an NPL ratio of 62 percent, while the highest among foreign banks stood at around 21 percent.

The improved NPL ratio reflects enhanced credit recovery efforts, tightened lending standards, and the overall economic recovery that has enabled more borrowers to service their loan obligations. The banking sector’s strengthening position supports broader economic growth as financial intermediation becomes more efficient.

Financial sector analysts view the declining NPL ratio as evidence of improving loan portfolio quality and stronger risk management practices across banks. The trend provides confidence that Ghana’s banking sector has successfully navigated challenges from the debt restructuring programme and continues its post crisis recovery trajectory.