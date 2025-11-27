Banks Must View Circular Economy as Profit Opportunity, Ghana Experts Say

Ghana’s circular economy enterprises face critical financing gaps despite promising innovations across waste management and renewable energy sectors, industry leaders revealed during a panel discussion at a major sustainability conference this week.

Speaking at the West Africa Clean Energy and Environment Trade Fair and Conference in Accra, Marindame Kombate, Executive Director of the Ghana Circular Economy Centre (GCEC), emphasized that innovative solutions struggle to become viable businesses without adequate financial backing. She noted that access to finance remains among the biggest constraints preventing circular economy concepts from moving beyond laboratory prototypes and planning documents.

The challenge extends beyond capital availability to include fundamental awareness issues within the financial sector itself. Ongoing research by GCEC examining financial institutions’ capacity to support circular economy enterprises found that awareness of circular economy principles remains particularly low among smaller banks. While knowledge is growing gradually across the sector, actual lending uptake stays limited due to perceived risks and insufficient understanding of how circular economy business models operate.

Youth and women entrepreneurs face additional barriers including strict collateral requirements and weak institutional mechanisms for gender focused and youth focused financing, according to research findings presented at the conference. Babilo Mahama, an Environmental, Social and Governance expert, recommended mainstreaming circular economy principles directly into financial regulations while introducing incentivized prudential measures and linking certification programs to regulatory benefits.

Bonmwa Fwangkwa, Manager for the African Circular Economy Alliance at the African Development Bank, highlighted harmonized standards as essential infrastructure for scaling investments. She pointed to recent continental proposals for standardizing recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles as breakthrough developments that could enable cross border trade and justify significant recycling infrastructure investments.

Stephen Essien, Head of Consumer Banking at CalBank Ghana, described an important shift in how financial institutions evaluate circular economy ventures. Banks now assess these businesses as potentially profitable operations rather than corporate social responsibility initiatives requiring subsidy or charitable treatment. He stressed that enterprises must demonstrate clear profitability, sound business models and reliable repayment capacity to secure financing in the current environment.

The evolution represents a fundamental change in sustainable finance across Africa, Essien explained. Financial institutions increasingly expect circular economy businesses to position themselves as commercially viable ventures capable of generating returns rather than environmental projects dependent on goodwill funding.

Letitia Abra Kom Nyaaba, Acting Director of the Ghana National Cleaner Production Centre, argued that circular economy thinking must become embedded in core business strategy rather than treated as an optional add on. She highlighted persistent challenges facing small and medium enterprises (SMEs) attempting to access financing despite completing multiple audits and capacity building programs designed to prepare them for investment.

Nyaaba pointed to examples of local innovation where businesses fabricate their own equipment as demonstrations of how enterprises can reduce costs and improve operational efficiency without waiting for external solutions. Such adaptations show entrepreneurial capacity that should reassure potential financiers about management capability and resourcefulness.

Conference panelists reached consensus that harmonized policies, regulatory incentives and coordinated technical support remain essential to transform innovative circular economy concepts into scalable, financially sustainable businesses. They emphasized particular urgency around supporting women led and youth led enterprises, which face distinct obstacles in accessing both capital and technical assistance despite often demonstrating strong innovation capacity.

The Ghana Circular Economy Centre operates as a five year project implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization in partnership with the Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology, with funding from Global Affairs Canada. The initiative focuses on textiles, plastics, agriculture and agro processing sectors while prioritizing inclusion of women, youth and informal sector workers in Ghana’s transition toward circular economic models.