Banks Increasingly Finance Imports While Shunning Manufacturing Sector

Ghana’s rising dependence on imported goods stems partly from a structural shift in bank lending patterns that increasingly favor import trading activities while discouraging domestic manufacturing, according to analysts who say policy uncertainty and government payment delays have made production financing excessively risky for financial institutions.

Bank credit directed toward agricultural and manufacturing enterprises has declined sharply over the past 25 years, with manufacturing’s share of total bank lending falling from approximately 25 percent in 1999 to about 11 percent in 2023, representing a 56 percent drop according to recent academic research examining sectoral lending distribution in Ghana’s banking sector.

Financial institutions have steadily redirected credit toward import and trading activities offering shorter repayment cycles, predictable cash flows, and lower exposure to policy uncertainty, according to Lawrence Sackey, Research Manager at the Ghana Association of Banks (GAB). Manufacturing requires long term financing and stable policy conditions, both of which remain fragile in Ghana’s economic environment.

Bankers and analysts point to policy risk as a central concern undermining manufacturing finance. Successive governments have launched industrial and import substitution programmes with strong political backing, only for many to face implementation delays, shifting priorities, or abandonment after changes in administration, disrupting manufacturers’ cash flows and raising loan default risks.

Sackey noted that manufacturing sectors are often affected by macroeconomic conditions, which have been quite fluid and volatile over the past five years, especially post COVID. This volatility has altered risk assessments across Ghana’s banking sector, prompting institutions to favor shorter term, faster turnover lending over longer duration production financing requiring sustained economic stability.

Delayed government payments, altered incentive structures, and sudden regulatory changes have made lending to government supported manufacturing projects particularly unattractive, with research identifying payment delays as among the top ten causes of government project failure in Ghana. Rather than reducing risk, state involvement has often added another layer of uncertainty for lenders already under pressure to protect asset quality.

The outcome has been self reinforcing. Limited access to affordable credit constrains manufacturers’ ability to expand, modernize, or compete with imported goods. This underperformance then reinforces perceptions of manufacturing as a high risk sector, further discouraging bank financing, while importers benefit from easier credit access, strengthening a consumption driven growth model.

Import related activities are emerging as preferred destinations for bank credit in Ghana’s consumption driven economy, allowing importers to turn over inventory quickly and improve cash flow and repayment certainty. Sackey explained that in the import business, proceeds are at least guaranteed, noting that some importers conduct business based on pre orders where goods are often sold almost immediately upon arrival.

Sackey added that once importers take a facility from the bank, they import, sell out, get their profit margin, and make loan repayments in a quite simple process. This stands in sharp contrast to agriculture and manufacturing, where seasonal risks, price volatility, and infrastructure gaps contribute to higher non performing loans.

The Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry has repeatedly raised alarms over severe financial distress faced by contractors, consultants, and suppliers due to delayed payments of Interim Payment Certificates promised by government. Despite President John Dramani Mahama’s assurance that outstanding payments would be cleared by July 2025, many commitments remained unmet, crippling the construction sector.

United States Ambassador to Ghana Virginia Palmer underscored in April 2025 that outstanding arrears and uncertainty over government payments are undermining investor confidence and could limit future partnerships between Ghana and American firms. She noted the Development Finance Corporation, which has nearly one billion dollars invested in Ghana, is currently hesitant to undertake projects involving direct government engagement.

“It is important for government to know that new investors call their friends to know if it is a great place to invest. They might say: ‘It is a nice place to stay, it is peaceful, it’s democratic, but I am owed hundreds of millions of dollars,'” Palmer stated.

Research examining causes of government construction project failure in Ghana identified political interference, delays in payment, partisan politics, bureaucracy, and change in government among the top ten most important failure factors. The study found that contractors often borrow working capital from banks to finance construction operations and invariably have to pay interest on these borrowings, with delayed payments increasing credit default tendencies.

Most banks now consider government projects risky because of common issues of delayed payments associated with them, according to the Association of Ghana Industries Construction Sector. Financial institutions have become increasingly disinterested in lending to players in the construction sector, threatening the sustainability of already low capitalized local contractors.

Economists warn that long term costs of this lending pattern are significant. Persistent import financing places pressure on foreign exchange reserves, weakens the cedi, limits job creation, constrains skills development, and reduces economic resilience to global supply shocks.

With the collapse of import substitution industrialization and growth of imports of commodities previously produced locally, bank lending shifted in favor of commerce and trade, mainly wholesale and retail of imported commodities, according to academic analysis of banking and monetary policy in Ghana. This dysfunction has implications for macro finance, draining more foreign exchange to import food commodities like rice which could be produced locally.

The deregulation and privatization of the banking industry contributed to declining manufacturing finance, with private, mostly foreign banks having little motivation to lend to agriculture and manufacturing. About 50 percent of banks in Ghana are foreign owned, and foreign banks tend to be more risk averse and less likely to lend to small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs).

Agriculture particularly requires long term loans, and its high risks mean chances of timely repayment are usually very low, making banks prefer lending to retail trade. Empirical evidence on foreign banks in low income countries shows they tend to lend less to domestic private sector businesses, especially SMEs.

The Bank of Ghana’s focus on monetary stability through inflation targeting has proven problematic, often resulting in raising interest rates and consequently borrowing costs. This discourages private sector borrowing while attracting bank investments into government securities, even though Ghana’s inflation is largely driven by structural factors rather than money supply problems.

Ghana’s banking sector maintains lending rates around 24 percent despite significant improvements in inflation and overall macroeconomic stability, creating persistent challenges for businesses across the country. Professional services firm Deloitte raised this concern in its comprehensive analysis of the government’s 2026 budget statement, noting elevated borrowing costs stand in stark contrast to rates offered in neighboring West African countries.

Manufacturing firms face particular difficulties, as high borrowing costs compound challenges posed by elevated utility tariffs and imported input prices. Banks continue pricing loans based on perceived risks that may no longer reflect current economic realities, with the lag between macroeconomic stabilization and lending rate adjustments representing a significant obstacle to Ghana’s economic transformation agenda.

Banks argue their lending behavior reflects rational risk assessment rather than hostility to industrialization. Analysts say responsibility lies with the broader policy framework governing manufacturing support and government contract execution.

Professor Godfred Bokpin of the University of Ghana Business School emphasized the structural misalignment in a recent meeting with businesses, stating the kind of interest rates Ghana has can only deliver the kind of economy currently being experienced. He argued Ghana’s rates are structured in a way that funds imports rather than production or manufacturing, describing this as the real misalignment needing correction.

Restoring confidence in manufacturing finance will require credible long term industrial policies, continuity across political cycles, timely settlement of government obligations, and effective risk sharing mechanisms such as guarantees and credit enhancement tools, according to economic analysts.

The Ghana Export Import Bank has announced strategies to reduce Ghana’s dependence on imported goods including poultry and rice, aiming to ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves and support domestic agriculture. The initiative follows an internal review revealing weak loan recovery, governance gaps, and limited alignment with national development priorities.

Seth Twum Akwaboah, chief executive officer of the Association of Ghana Industries, said during a recent meeting that the Bank of Ghana governor has assured businesses that single digit interest rates are achievable and banks should prepare for that reality. With the policy rate cut by 300 basis points to 25 percent and market expectations for further cuts, borrowing costs should fall and lending volumes should pick up.

The central bank is coupling its lending push with tougher credit risk rules to prevent a repeat of past non performing loan surges. The non performing loan ratio stood at 23.6 percent in April 2025, down from 25.7 percent a year earlier but still more than double the central bank’s 2026 target of 10 percent.

Planned measures include stricter loan restructuring standards, faster collateral recovery, and closer monitoring of repeat defaulters. A new Credit Risk Management Directive will impose minimum standards for loan origination, monitoring, and provisioning aligned with Basel principles.

The priority now is channeling credit into agriculture, manufacturing, infrastructure, and SMEs while maintaining prudent risk management. Dr. Maxwell Opoku Afari, First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, stressed growth ambitions must be matched by strong asset quality as the central bank pivots from its defensive stance toward growth oriented policy.

Inflation has eased, the cedi has appreciated more than 40 percent against the dollar in 2025, and foreign reserves reached 11.1 billion dollars at the end of June, equivalent to 4.8 months of import cover. The fiscal deficit stood at 0.7 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the first half, well below the 1.8 percent target.

These macroeconomic gains justify a measured shift toward growth oriented policy, though the challenge for lenders remains broadening access to credit without repeating missteps of previous credit expansions when rapid loan growth and weak risk controls fueled surging non performing loans.

Until policy risk is reduced and government payment reliability improves, capital is likely to continue flowing toward trade rather than production, leaving Ghana reliant on imports while domestic manufacturing remains undercapitalized and unable to compete effectively in local and regional markets.

Aligning lending strategies with Ghana’s growth priorities serves both economic and financial stability goals. With global growth forecast to slow and external financing becoming costlier, Ghana’s expansion will depend more on domestic value creation through credit directed at import substitution, export diversification, and infrastructure reducing reliance on volatile foreign capital flows.