Banks Failed to Flag NSA Ghost Names Transactions

The Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Intelligence Centre has criticized banks for failing to flag suspicious transactions involved in the National Service Authority ghost names scandal, raising questions about the financial sector’s role in detecting fraud.

Albert Kwadwo Twum Boafo made the remarks during an interview on TV3’s Hot Issues programme on Sunday, November 9, 2025. His comments highlight systemic weaknesses in Ghana’s financial monitoring systems that allowed hundreds of millions of cedis to flow to fictitious accounts without triggering alerts.

The National Service Authority scandal represents one of the most extensive financial frauds uncovered in recent Ghanaian history. Investigations revealed 81,885 suspected ghost names on the Authority’s payroll, discovered following a head count ordered by the Minister of Finance as a prerequisite for clearing allowance arrears dating back to August 2024.

The Ministry of Finance released GH₵226,019,224 upon completing the head count, covering arrears for 98,145 actual National Service Personnel. This figure was 81,885 less than the 180,030 names presented by the previous management for allowance payment in 2024, exposing the scale of the fraud.

A six year comparative audit spanning 2018 to 2024 uncovered massive payroll fraud. While 587,543 verified personnel were supposed to be submitted for payment, records from Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems revealed that 650,165 people were actually paid, exposing a staggering 63,672 ghost names smuggled into the system.

The Attorney General is charging former officials of the National Service Authority for their involvement in the creation of thousands of ghost names to siphon more than GH₵548 million from the public purse. Two former directors general, Mustapha Ussif who served from 2017 to 2021 and Osei Assibey Antwi who served from 2021 to 2025, are among those set to face prosecution.

The FIC boss’s criticism of banks centers on their failure to detect patterns that should have raised red flags. Financial institutions are required under the Anti Money Laundering Act to monitor transactions and report suspicious activities to the Financial Intelligence Centre. The regular flow of funds to thousands of non existent accounts should have triggered automated alerts within banking systems.

Banks maintain Know Your Customer protocols designed to verify account holders’ identities and monitor transaction patterns. The ghost names scheme involved creating fictitious identities complete with fake index numbers and Personal Identification Numbers linked to nonexistent students. These accounts received regular monthly deposits from government sources, a pattern that compliance officers should have questioned.

The fraud operated through multiple layers of the National Service Authority’s digital system. At the beginning of each service year, the NSS announces the number of personnel to be deployed. However, internal records show that thousands of additional names were added through the creation of fake index numbers and Personal Identification Numbers linked to nonexistent students.

Directors would request that both ghost names and genuine names be transmitted by the accounts to the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems for payment. Once payments were processed, officials would withdraw funds from the ghost accounts and redirect them to their private pockets.

One particularly brazen scheme involved former Deputy Director of Finance Gifty Oware Mensah. She fraudulently registered a company called Blocks of Life Consult using personal details of unsuspecting individuals without their consent, then presented it to Agricultural Development Bank through a middleman.

She claimed the company specialized in supplying home appliances to National Service personnel and proposed that ADB fund the venture on a hire purchase basis, with the NSA handling deductions and repayments. She secured a GH₵30.6 million loan from the ADB bank using 9,934 ghost names to siphon the funds. Investigations later revealed that no such goods were supplied, and the names used were fictitious.

Oware Mensah has been charged with stealing GH₵31,502,091.40 belonging to the National Service Authority, willfully causing financial loss to the state through the fake hire purchase arrangement, abuse of public office for personal gain, and money laundering through the transfer of funds into personal and affiliated accounts.

The FIC boss’s criticism raises important questions about bank compliance procedures. Financial institutions employ compliance officers whose primary responsibility includes monitoring for suspicious transaction patterns. The systematic withdrawal of funds from thousands of accounts immediately after government deposits should have triggered investigations.

Banks also utilize transaction monitoring systems that flag unusual patterns such as multiple accounts with similar transaction behaviors, accounts that receive funds but show no other banking activity, or sudden increases in transaction volumes. The ghost names accounts exhibited many of these characteristics.

The scandal has exposed weaknesses across multiple institutions. While NSA officials created the fraudulent scheme, banks failed to detect it, and regulatory oversight proved insufficient to prevent years of systematic theft. The Financial Intelligence Centre itself faces questions about whether its monitoring of financial sector compliance was adequate.

President John Dramani Mahama ordered the National Investigations Bureau to conduct immediate investigations into the operations of the National Service Authority following the discovery. The President announced that assets of suspects in the scandal would be frozen as investigations continue.

The Attorney General has announced that vendors who conspired with NSA officials for the fictitious hire purchase scheme would be equally prosecuted. The prosecutions will include charges of stealing contrary to section 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, conspiracy to steal, and willfully causing financial loss to the state.

This is not the first time ghost names have plagued the National Service Scheme. In 2014, GH₵7.9 million was reported to have been paid to 22,612 non existent service personnel in a single month. Public outrage forced the dismissal of 163 staff, including the executive director, regional directors, and dozens of district managers.

Investigations by the then Bureau of National Investigations revealed that ghost names had been generated at the NSS headquarters, resulting in losses of GH₵86.9 million between September 2013 and July 2014. The then Executive Director, Alhaji Alhassan Mohammed Imoro, was remanded by an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly orchestrating the fraud.

Ironically, officials of the National Service Authority had claimed their digitalization efforts were preventing fraud. In February 2022, when former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia visited the NSA, Director General Osei Assibey Antwi claimed they had implemented a digitalization process that had saved the country GH₵112 million by blocking the enrollment of some 14,027 potential fraudsters for the 2021 to 2022 service year.

However, investigations exposed a vastly different reality. Rather than preventing fraud, the NSS’s digital system had been co opted to facilitate one of the country’s most brazen financial scams, where fake identities, some belonging to non existent individuals and even 90 year old graduates, regularly received national service stipends.

The scandal has had devastating consequences for legitimate National Service personnel. Postings were delayed for months as the Authority implemented integrity checks to clean up the system. Acting Executive Director Ruth Seddoh pledged that postings, delayed by integrity checks, would be released by November 1, 2025, assuring that a new, reliable framework was being implemented to prevent future payroll fraud.

The FIC boss’s criticism of banks adds another dimension to the accountability conversation. While NSA officials will face criminal prosecution for creating and operating the fraud, questions remain about what consequences banks should face for failing in their monitoring responsibilities. The Anti Money Laundering Act provides for penalties against financial institutions that fail to comply with reporting requirements.

The case demonstrates that effective fraud prevention requires vigilance at multiple levels. Government agencies must maintain proper controls over payroll systems, banks must actively monitor for suspicious patterns, and regulatory bodies must ensure compliance across the financial sector. The National Service Authority scandal succeeded because it exploited weaknesses at all these levels simultaneously.

As prosecutions proceed, the financial sector will likely face increased scrutiny over its compliance procedures. The FIC may implement stricter monitoring of how banks fulfill their obligations to detect and report suspicious transactions. For the thousands of legitimate National Service personnel whose allowances were delayed, and for Ghanaian taxpayers whose funds were stolen, the question remains whether the system can be reformed to prevent future abuses.