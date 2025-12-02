Banks Cannot Ignore Ghana Reference Rate Says Finance Expert

Competition will force Ghanaian banks to reduce lending rates as the Ghana Reference Rate continues falling, according to a senior finance lecturer who says lenders attempting to maintain high charges will price themselves out of the market.

Dr. Benjamin Amoah, a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School, told JoyNews that banks operating in the country’s competitive financial environment cannot ignore the benchmark rate when setting loan prices. He explained that the Ghana Reference Rate (GRR) serves as the industry-wide starting point for pricing credit facilities, and informed borrowers now compare bank rates against this benchmark before making borrowing decisions.

The comments come as Ghana’s monetary policy environment undergoes dramatic transformation. The Bank of Ghana cut its policy rate by 350 basis points to 18 percent in November 2025, bringing total reductions for the year to 1,000 basis points. This marks one of the most aggressive easing cycles in recent history, with the rate reaching its lowest level in more than three years.

The GRR fell to 17.93 percent in November 2025, down from 29.72 percent at the start of the year. The benchmark rate incorporates several factors including the monetary policy rate, Treasury bill rates, inflation rates, and interbank lending costs. Commercial banks then add their risk premiums, profit margins, and other charges to this base when determining actual lending rates for customers.

Dr. Amoah emphasized that market forces will compel banks to adjust their pricing downward as the reference rate declines. He described the current period of significant rate reduction as particularly difficult for any bank attempting to maintain artificially high lending charges.

“The Ghana Reference Rate is more or less the industry-wide rate. You can call it the starting point for pricing the credit facility,” he said. “In a competitive environment, a bank cannot ignore the Ghana reference rate. This is an open market, and every single borrower would like to look at the Ghana reference rate to make an investment decision, either to invest or to borrow.”

The finance expert added that banks face losing customers if their rates drift too far above market norms. Borrowers, whether large corporations or small businesses, now possess greater financial literacy and actively shop for the most competitive rates available across the banking sector.

“So it will be difficult for one to conclude that banks will just overlook, especially this period of significant decline in the rate, and go with the mindset that we are going to charge our own rate on the market,” Dr. Amoah continued. “The market will force you to conform. So definitely, banks will be forced to reduce their rates. They can’t do anything about it. If not, competition will kick you out.”

He warned that lenders refusing to adjust face serious commercial consequences. Banks that maintain high rates while competitors lower theirs will struggle to attract borrowers and generate loan volumes, threatening their profitability and market position.

Ghana’s dramatic disinflation has created space for the aggressive monetary easing. Headline inflation peaked above 54 percent in December 2022 but fell to 8 percent by October 2025, dropping into the Bank of Ghana’s target range of 6 to 10 percent. The cedi has also strengthened significantly, appreciating 32.2 percent against the US dollar in the year through November 2025.

Bank of Ghana Governor Johnson Asiama cited improved inflation dynamics, exchange rate stability, and stronger economic fundamentals as justification for the policy rate reductions. The central bank projects inflation will remain stable around its target through the first half of 2026.

Average lending rates have already responded to the changing environment. According to Bank of Ghana data, rates fell from 26.6 percent to 24.2 percent, while yields on money market instruments also declined. The 91-day Treasury bill rate dropped from 13.4 percent in July 2025 to 10.3 percent in August.

The Ghana Association of Banks publishes the reference rate monthly, providing transparency on the baseline all lenders use for pricing. Industry analysts expect the November policy rate cut to feed through to further GRR reductions in coming months, potentially bringing additional relief to businesses and households seeking credit.

For businesses, lower borrowing costs could improve access to working capital, support expansion plans, and ease cash flow pressures. Small and medium enterprises, which have faced particularly tight credit conditions during recent years of high rates, stand to benefit significantly if banks pass the full reduction through to customers.

However, some borrowers may not see immediate relief. Those with fixed-rate loans will need to renegotiate terms to benefit from the improved rate environment. Variable rate borrowers should see automatic adjustments as their rates track the changing GRR and underlying market conditions.

Dr. Amoah’s analysis suggests banks have little choice but to respond to market realities. With the GRR providing transparent pricing benchmarks and borrowers increasingly sophisticated about comparing offers, lenders maintaining rates significantly above competitors risk rapid erosion of their loan portfolios.

The competitive dynamics extend beyond simple rate comparisons. Banks must also consider their risk assessment methodologies, operational costs, and capital requirements when pricing loans. But Dr. Amoah’s central point remains that no bank can completely disregard the reference rate that defines market norms.

Whether the expected lending rate reductions materialize fully depends on how quickly banks adjust their pricing models and how aggressively they compete for customers in the changing environment. Early indicators suggest the downward pressure on rates is building as the GRR continues its descent from the elevated levels seen earlier in 2025.