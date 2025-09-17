Banking Sector Steps Forward to Support Chronic Disease Care Through Major Donation

First Atlantic Bank has reinforced corporate Ghana’s commitment to healthcare accessibility by donating GH¢250,000 to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, marking one of the most significant private sector contributions to the MahamaCares initiative since its establishment.

A high-level delegation led by Executive Director for Business Daniel Marfo presented the donation on September 16, 2025, during a visit to the Fund’s offices in Accra. The delegation included Regional Head for Accra East James Abonney, Group Head for Energy Banking and Financial Institutions Chris Kan-Dapaah, and Corporate Communications Head Ebenezer Akyeampong.

The substantial donation comes at a crucial period for the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, which launched earlier this year to provide financial assistance for individuals living with chronic non-communicable diseases. The Fund addresses a critical gap in healthcare financing for conditions requiring long-term medical management and expensive treatments.

Fund Administrator Obuobia Darko-Opoku expressed profound appreciation for the bank’s contribution, emphasizing its timing coincides with intensified efforts to combat chronic diseases across Ghana’s healthcare system. She noted that corporate partnerships remain essential for complementing government resources in building comprehensive healthcare infrastructure.

First Atlantic Bank’s donation demonstrates the banking sector’s recognition of healthcare as fundamental to national development. Executive Director Marfo reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to initiatives expanding quality healthcare access while underscoring corporate social responsibility as integral to the bank’s operational philosophy.

The MahamaCares Fund represents President Mahama’s flagship health initiative, designed to cover care costs and medications for non-communicable diseases affecting thousands of Ghanaians. Parliament passed the Ghana Medical Trust Fund Bill in July 2025, providing the legal framework for systematic healthcare financing support.

Darko-Opoku, who transitioned to her current role from Ghana Airports Company Limited following her presidential reassignment in August 2025, emphasized that every contribution directly impacts life-saving medical interventions. Her appointment reflects the administration’s priority on experienced leadership for critical health initiatives.

The bank’s contribution aligns with broader private sector engagement in healthcare financing, demonstrating how financial institutions can participate meaningfully in national development priorities. First Atlantic Bank’s donation establishes precedent for sustained corporate involvement in chronic disease management.

Non-communicable diseases including diabetes, hypertension, cancer, and cardiovascular conditions pose growing challenges for Ghana’s healthcare system. The Trust Fund aims to reduce financial barriers preventing vulnerable populations from accessing specialized medical care and essential medications.

Corporate donations like First Atlantic Bank’s contribution enable the Fund to expand its reach while maintaining sustainable operations. The GH¢250,000 donation will directly support patient care programs and medication subsidies for individuals requiring long-term treatment interventions.

The bank’s commitment extends beyond financial contributions to include ongoing support for future healthcare initiatives. This partnership approach suggests recognition that healthcare improvements require sustained engagement rather than one-time charitable gestures.

Administrator Darko-Opoku highlighted how corporate citizenship examples like First Atlantic Bank’s donation inspire other institutions to participate actively in national healthcare development. The Fund continues seeking strategic partnerships with private sector organizations committed to improving health outcomes.

The timing of the donation reflects growing awareness among corporate Ghana about healthcare’s fundamental importance to economic development. Healthy populations contribute more effectively to economic growth while reducing overall healthcare system burdens through preventive interventions.

First Atlantic Bank’s healthcare commitment builds on its established corporate social responsibility track record, including previous educational infrastructure support and community development initiatives. The MahamaCares donation represents expanded engagement in health sector development.

For the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, corporate partnerships provide crucial financing diversity that reduces dependence on government resources alone. Private sector contributions enable expanded program reach while demonstrating shared commitment to improving healthcare accessibility across socioeconomic segments.

The Fund’s success depends significantly on sustained support from institutions like First Atlantic Bank that recognize healthcare as a collective responsibility requiring coordinated intervention from both public and private sectors.