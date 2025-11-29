Banking Sector Demonstrates Resilience Despite Asset Moderation in October

Ghana’s banking sector continues to demonstrate resilience, with non-performing loans declining to 19.5 percent in October 2025 from 22.7 percent in October 2024, marking steady improvement in loan quality despite signs of asset moderation.

The improvement represents a reduction of 3.2 percentage points within twelve months, signaling strengthening asset quality across the banking sector. Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Dr Johnson Asiama announced the performance indicators at the 127th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) press conference on 26 November 2025.

At the same time, the capital adequacy ratio (CAR) remained strong, well above regulatory minimums, signaling that banks still maintain solid buffers to absorb potential losses and ensuring sector stability despite a more cautious lending environment. The minimum regulatory capital threshold is set at 13 percent, though the Bank of Ghana temporarily lowered this requirement to 10 percent as part of regulatory forbearance measures introduced following the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

Dr Asiama stated that deposit money banks remain sound, profitable and well capitalised, with key financial indicators showing significant improvement. He noted that financial soundness indicators, including solvency, profitability, asset quality, and efficiency indicators, all point to relative improvement in year on year terms.

“The Non-Performing Loan ratio declined to 19.5 percent in October 2025, from 22.7 percent in October 2024, driven by a pickup in bank credit and contraction in the stock of NPLs,” Dr Asiama said. “However, credit risks remain elevated.”

The NPL decline occurred alongside a reduction in the stock of non-performing loans and increased credit extension to the private sector. According to BoG data, the banking industry’s NPL stock grew by 8.7 percent to 21.7 billion cedis in April 2025, up from 20 billion cedis in April 2024, though the ratio improved due to faster growth in total loans.

Excluding the loss category, which represents fully provisioned loans, NPLs stood at 6.8 percent, highlighting that the majority of banks’ portfolios continue to perform well. This metric demonstrates that while headline NPL figures remain elevated, much of the distress is concentrated in legacy problem loans already written off or fully provided for.

The trend over the past year shows steady improvement in financial health. Total assets rose from 367.2 billion cedis in October 2024 to a high of 428.6 billion cedis in September 2025, before dipping slightly to 423.3 billion cedis in October. The decline of 5.3 billion cedis in October marks the first noticeable monthly contraction after sustained expansion throughout most of the year.

Similarly, total deposits increased from 277.3 billion cedis to 309.8 billion cedis during the year, before easing slightly to 302.0 billion cedis in October. Total advances also improved, reaching 103.1 billion cedis in October 2025, reflecting gradual recovery in lending activity after prolonged credit contraction.

The combination of falling NPLs, solid capital buffers, and growing lending activity demonstrates that banks are managing risk prudently while supporting economic activity. Even as liquidity tightens, partly due to monetary policy measures to control inflation, the sector shows that growth and stability can coexist.

Annual asset growth slowed from 20.7 percent to 15.3 percent, hinting that banks are becoming more cautious. The slowdown comes amid tighter liquidity conditions and ongoing measures to keep inflation in check following years of elevated price pressures.

Banking sector improvements came alongside strong external sector performance, with gross international reserves rising to 11.4 billion dollars at the end of October 2025, equivalent to 4.8 months of import cover. The reserve accumulation has played a central role in stabilising the cedi while strengthening macroeconomic fundamentals.

Earlier in the year, Dr Asiama attributed a significant portion of the banking sector’s NPL problems to the DDEP introduced by the previous administration. He noted that local banks experienced a disproportionate impact on their NPL problem, requiring efforts to strengthen risk management in these institutions going forward.

During the National Economic Dialogue in March 2025, the Governor revealed alarming disparities in NPL ratios across the banking sector, with one local bank recording an NPL ratio of about 81 percent, meaning for every 100 cedis lent, 81 cedis were not recovered. This extreme case highlighted vulnerabilities within specific institutions despite sector wide improvement trends.

International rating agency Fitch Solutions, in its latest report on Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) banking sectors, ranks Ghana’s CAR among the lowest in the region. The report attributes the weakened fundamentals to the government’s DDEP and a persistently tight monetary environment, though it acknowledges recent improvement trajectories.

According to Fitch, only four of Ghana’s 23 banks had NPL ratios below 10 percent by mid 2025, while more than half exceeded 15 percent. The agency expects most lenders to meet new regulatory thresholds through strategic write offs, but warned that compliance will not be uniform across the sector.

The Bank of Ghana announced in August 2025 that all financial institutions must cut their NPL ratios to below 10 percent by the end of 2026. Lenders exceeding 15 percent will be barred immediately from paying dividends or bonuses, while those between 10 and 15 percent will face similar restrictions if they remain non compliant for two consecutive years.

Deloitte Ghana warns that the Bank of Ghana’s push to cut non-performing loans to 10 percent by end 2026 is ambitious and will demand aggressive recovery actions from banks, despite recent improvements in asset quality. The auditing firm in its post 2026 budget presentation analysis said the sector’s ability to meet this target will be a defining test for Ghana’s financial stability.

Analysis of unaudited half year financial statements from eight major banks reveals a sector increasingly divided between resilient institutions and those struggling with mounting credit pressures. Standard Chartered Ghana emerged as the sector’s standout performer, maintaining the strongest capital adequacy ratio at 30.75 percent in June 2025, while achieving dramatic improvement in asset quality with non-performing loans plunging to 13.17 percent from 28.96 percent year over year.

Societe Generale Ghana demonstrated significant progress, raising its capital adequacy ratio to 22.70 percent from 16.67 percent while reducing non-performing loans to 17.9 percent from 21.15 percent. GCB Bank, Ghana’s second largest bank by market share, strengthened its capital position to 20.0 percent from 18.5 percent while reducing NPLs to 13.8 percent from 19.9 percent.

However, several institutions continue facing significant challenges. Calbank remains under pressure with capital adequacy staying low at 7.6 percent, up only marginally from 7.3 percent, while non-performing loans surged dramatically to 51.6 percent from 38.6 percent. This deterioration raises questions about the bank’s risk management practices and loan recovery capabilities.

Ecobank Ghana, despite being the largest bank by market share at 14.3 percent, experienced mixed results with capital adequacy improving to 16.9 percent from 13.22 percent but non-performing loans jumping significantly to 24.86 percent from 16.71 percent. The uneven performance across institutions highlights divergent recovery paths within the sector.

October’s dip in total assets may suggest a temporary pause in expansion, but the improving quality of loans and resilient capital ratios highlight a sector that remains well positioned to navigate challenges. Financial sector analysts view the declining NPL ratio as evidence of improving loan portfolio quality and stronger risk management practices across banks.

The Bank of Ghana has introduced regulatory measures aimed at further reducing NPLs and has indicated plans to cap the non-performing loan ratio at 10 percent by December 2026. Policy actions to recapitalise a few undercapitalised banks, along with full implementation of new regulatory guidelines, are expected to strengthen the banking industry further.

Dr Asiama stated that the stronger local currency reduced the value of foreign currency assets when converted into cedis, thereby improving solvency indicators. Low credit growth and the more than 40 percent appreciation of the cedi against the dollar since late 2024 supported the capital recovery across the sector.

John Awuah, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Association of Banks (GAB), wants a more robust legal framework to address loan defaults. According to him, persistent challenges with loan recovery continue to undermine the financial sector’s ability to lend freely, contributing to higher interest rates and a constrained credit environment, especially for individuals and businesses that need the facilities most.

Mr Awuah argues that defaulters must face stringent consequences to deter others from exploiting loopholes in the judicial system. These concerns come at a time when private sector credit, despite modest recovery, is yet to reach its pre 2022 macroeconomic crisis levels.

Average lending rates dropped from 30.6 percent in 2024 to 22.7 percent in 2025, according to Deloitte Ghana, with further declines expected as macroeconomic conditions stabilise. The easing in credit conditions provides opportunities for banks to expand lending while maintaining prudent risk management standards.

The trend provides confidence that Ghana’s banking sector has successfully navigated challenges from the debt restructuring programme and continues its post crisis recovery trajectory. Banking industry profit after tax increased by 32.6 percent to 7.2 billion cedis in June 2025, compared with the previous year, according to the Bank of Ghana’s July 2025 Monetary Policy Report.

Shareholders’ funds in the banking sector soared to 48.0 billion cedis in the first half of 2025, marking a 48.5 percent year on year increase, according to the Bank of Ghana’s Banking Sector Development Report. The rise reflects improved profitability and recapitalisation efforts by previously undercapitalised institutions.

The asset structure of banks has shifted noticeably during 2025. Investments including bills, securities and equities replaced cash and bank balances as the largest component of total assets, reflecting strategic rebalancing toward higher yielding opportunities amid elevated interest rates on government securities.

Despite these positive trends, the banking sector faces ongoing challenges including elevated credit risks, slow legal processes for loan recovery, and the need to balance growth ambitions with prudential requirements. The October asset contraction, while modest, serves as a reminder that the recovery remains fragile and dependent on sustained macroeconomic stability.

The Bank of Ghana reduced its monetary policy rate by 350 basis points to 18 percent in November 2025, following several rate cuts earlier in the year aimed at supporting economic growth while maintaining inflation control. The accommodative stance is expected to support credit expansion while banks maintain vigilant risk management practices.

Ghana’s banking sector comprises 23 universal banks, with 14 at least partially foreign owned, representing almost 60 percent of banking system assets. The sector accounts for 75.6 percent of total financial system assets, cementing its position as the dominant pillar of Ghana’s financial system.