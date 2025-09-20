Banking Reforms Needed for 24-Hour Economy Success

Presidential Adviser on the 24-Hour Economy Initiative Augustus Goosie Tanoh has called for comprehensive reforms in Ghana’s banking sector, warning that systemic financial challenges could undermine the government’s ambitious economic transformation program.

Speaking at a high-level banking roundtable organized by the 24-Hour Economy secretariat, Tanoh argued that without addressing fundamental weaknesses in the financial system, the flagship initiative faces severe funding constraints that could limit its transformative potential.

The adviser, appointed by President John Dramani Mahama in January 2025 as Presidential Advisor for 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development, emphasized that access to finance remains the single greatest bottleneck for entrepreneurs and businesses seeking to participate in the program.

Ghana’s banking industry ranks among the most restrictive globally regarding credit availability, characterized by high borrowing costs, punitive collateral requirements, and inflexible term structures that discourage business development and expansion.

The 24-Hour Economy program, officially launched by President Mahama on July 2, 2025, aims to create at least 1.7 million jobs over four years while driving industrial transformation. However, the initiative requires over $4 billion in investments, with government providing initial seed capital of $300 million.

Tanoh identified structural weaknesses plaguing Ghana’s banking sector, including decades of disjointed regulatory fixes, bureaucratic systems, and incentive structures distorted by government financing needs. These factors have created a financial landscape where banks often lend more to government than to productive economic sectors.

Recent banking sector data supports his concerns. Ghana’s banking sector delivered mixed results in the first half of 2025, with leading institutions strengthening capital positions while others struggle with deteriorating loan portfolios. The country has experienced low GDP growth, excessively high real interest rates, and persistent currency depreciation that significantly increased systemic banking sector risks.

The presidential adviser criticized the constant crisis-management approach of state financial managers and regulators, particularly finance ministers and central bankers who juggle limited resources while funding infrastructure, energy, and social programs within an unforgiving international financial system.

However, positive developments emerge in recent months. Ghana’s banking sector recorded significant private sector lending growth in August 2025, with real credit expansion reaching 8.7 percent as financial institutions responded to renewed business and household demand.

Tanoh called for synchronized efforts among banks, regulators, government, and entrepreneurs to create space for genuine productive economic activity, emphasizing that collaborative approaches offer the only viable path toward transformation.

The banking roundtable represents part of broader efforts to secure private sector support for the 24-Hour Economy initiative, which targets businesses operating beyond traditional eight-hour schedules to maximize economic productivity and employment opportunities.

Recent partnerships demonstrate growing international interest, with Ghana and the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) signing agreements to boost the 24-Hour Economy and export programs, providing new opportunities for entrepreneurs, farmers, and young innovators.

The adviser stressed that Ghana cannot rely on external solutions to address its economic challenges, describing the current period as offering unique historical opportunities for transformation through coordinated domestic action.

Banking sector reforms become particularly urgent given warnings from economists that elevated interest rates maintained for extended periods could undermine competitiveness and job creation, potentially limiting the 24-Hour Economy’s effectiveness.

Research indicates that bank credit to agricultural and manufacturing sectors has persistently declined over 25 years from 1999 to 2023, highlighting the misallocation of financial resources away from productive economic activities that the 24-Hour Economy seeks to revitalize.

Tanoh urged banking institutions to position themselves as “true masters of the credit game” by aligning their lending practices with the 24-Hour Economy vision, emphasizing that programs and possibilities remain unrealized without adequate financial lubrication.

The initiative’s success depends heavily on private sector participation, requiring banks to develop innovative financing products that support businesses operating extended hours while managing associated risks effectively.

World Bank projections indicate Ghana’s economic growth moderating to 4.3 percent in 2025 due to fiscal adjustments, reduced extractives sector momentum, persistent inflation, and elevated interest rates, underscoring the urgency of banking sector reforms.

The 24-Hour Economy secretariat continues engaging financial institutions to secure commitment for supporting businesses interested in extended operational schedules, particularly in manufacturing, services, and technology sectors with export potential.

Tanoh’s reform agenda includes addressing regulatory inconsistencies, improving credit assessment mechanisms, and creating incentive structures that encourage productive lending rather than government financing that crowds out private sector access to capital.