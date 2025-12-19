Banking Leaders Call for Higher Ethics After Sector Clean Up

Ghana’s banking industry leaders emphasized stronger ethical standards and risk management as 186 professionals were inducted as chartered bankers, with warnings that banking failures extend beyond financial halls into households and businesses.

The Chartered Institute of Bankers, Ghana held its 17th Induction and Graduation Ceremony, where newly chartered bankers joined a profession tasked with safeguarding financial stability and supporting economic growth. Industry leaders used the event to stress that banking decisions shape lives and communities, making ethics and competence essential to maintaining public trust.

Thomas Atta John, Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank Ghana Limited, delivered the keynote address and highlighted that banking failures often carry severe but underreported human costs. These include job losses, disrupted education and reduced access to healthcare, he stated. He emphasized that while financial losses can sometimes be repaired, reputational damage caused by ethical failure is often permanent, eroding trust and increasing systemic risk across the financial system.

The remarks come against the backdrop of Ghana’s banking sector clean-up between 2017 and 2019, when the Bank of Ghana revoked the licences of several banks following supervisory reviews and special audits. Regulatory findings pointed to persistent capital adequacy breaches, excessive insider lending, diversion of depositor funds to related parties, falsified capital positions and weak board oversight.

In some cases, banks were found to be insolvent long before regulatory action was taken, with boards and management failing to act independently or in the interest of depositors. The collapse and consolidation of those institutions had far-reaching consequences across the economy.

Thousands of jobs were lost as banks closed or merged, while access to credit tightened sharply, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises. Confidence in the financial system was badly shaken, requiring government intervention to protect depositors. That intervention came at a significant fiscal cost, reinforcing the reality that weak banking governance ultimately imposes a heavy burden on the wider economy.

Benjamin Amenumey, President of CIB Ghana, said the chartered banker qualification represents a commitment to integrity, sound judgment and accountability in dealings with customers and society. He noted that the Institute’s mandate is to regulate the practice of banking and strengthen professional standards across the sector, a responsibility that has taken on greater urgency following the sector’s turbulent period.

Robert Dzato, Chief Executive Officer of CIB Ghana, emphasized that banking is ultimately about trust and responsibility, not just numbers. According to Dzato, decisions taken within banks shape lives and communities, making ethics and competence essential to restoring and sustaining confidence in the financial system. His comments reflect industry consensus that technical skills alone are insufficient without a strong ethical foundation.

The ceremony inducted and graduated 186 chartered bankers, expanding the pool of professionals expected to strengthen governance and ethical standards across the sector. Women accounted for more than half of the inductees, a development industry leaders say supports leadership diversity and long-term sustainability in banking institutions.

The gender composition of the graduating class signals progress in broadening access to professional banking qualifications, though the sector continues to work toward balanced representation in senior leadership positions. Industry observers note that diverse leadership teams tend to produce better risk assessment and more balanced decision-making.

As Ghana works to mobilise capital for business expansion, industrial growth and job creation, speakers at the ceremony agreed that the lessons from the banking clean-up must not be forgotten. Ethical leadership, continuous professional development and effective oversight remain critical to ensuring banks support economic growth rather than become a source of systemic risk, they stressed.

The Institute’s focus on ethics and professionalism reflects a broader recognition that regulatory frameworks alone cannot prevent banking failures. Internal governance, professional judgment and personal accountability form the first line of defence against the kind of breaches that triggered the sector clean-up.

The banking sector’s stability has improved significantly since the clean-up concluded, with stronger capital buffers, tighter supervision and more rigorous enforcement of prudential standards. However, industry leaders acknowledge that maintaining that stability requires continuous vigilance and a renewed commitment to professional standards from each generation of bankers entering the profession.

The newly inducted chartered bankers assume their professional responsibilities at a time when public expectations of the banking sector remain elevated. Depositors, businesses and policymakers all expect banks to operate with integrity while supporting productive economic activity, a dual mandate that requires both technical competence and ethical grounding.