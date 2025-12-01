Banking Fraud Losses Hit 99 Million Cedis Amid Ethics Crisis

Ghana’s banking sector recorded fraud losses totaling 99 million Ghana cedis in 2024, representing a 13 percent increase from the previous year, as staff involvement in fraudulent activities surged by 33 percent, according to the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

Second Deputy Governor Matilda Asante-Asiedu disclosed these alarming figures at a customer reporting officer stakeholder engagement programme in Accra, revealing that cases of staff involvement in fraud jumped from 274 in 2023 to 365 in 2024. She described this trend as a significant threat to the integrity and resilience of the banking system that must be addressed decisively.

According to the recently published Fraud Report, the total number of fraud cases climbed to 16,733 for 2024, up from 15,865 in 2023, marking a five percent increase. While incidents within traditional banks showed a marginal decline, cases surged within the Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions (SDI) and Payment Service Provider (PSP) segments.

Despite the seriousness of these offences, only 43 percent of those involved were dismissed, with the Bank of Ghana noting that lengthy and often complex legal processes discourage many institutions from pursuing comprehensive disciplinary action. Cash theft or suppression remains the predominant form of internal fraud.

The surge in unethical behavior has prompted the Bank of Ghana to collaborate with the Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIB) Ghana and the Ghana Association of Banks (GAB) to develop the Ghana Banking Code of Ethics and Business Conduct as part of a broader regulatory reform agenda aimed at reinforcing transparency, consumer protection and good governance.

At the 29th National Banking and Ethics Conference held in Accra under the theme “Building Future-Ready Banks: Ethical Leadership, Sustainable Finance and Currency Stability amid Disruption,” BoG Governor Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama approved in principle a mandatory ethics certification programme requiring all banking staff to obtain CIB’s ethics certification, while branch managers must attain the Chartered Banker (ACIB) qualification within the next five years.

Dr. Asiama stated that unethical practices remain widespread, with staff related fraud on the rise, threatening institutional integrity and public confidence while highlighting the urgent need for stronger ethical frameworks and accountability. He emphasized that trust is a bank’s greatest asset, essential for long term success, adding that ethics is not a cost but a strategic investment.

Robert Dzato, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CIB Ghana, described the mandatory certification as a defining milestone in the Institute’s mission to build a trustworthy and future ready banking profession. He said the currency in banking is trust, which is built through character, competence and consequence, stressing that every banker will need to be certified to continue to work.

Benjamin Amenumey, President of CIB Ghana, called the initiative historic, adding that it would help rebuild the moral fabric of the industry. He noted that where trust is strong, stability is possible, but where trust is weak, the system is at risk. He emphasized that the conference was not merely an annual tradition but a reaffirmation of shared values and professional responsibility.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu said the measure would complement the government’s broader efforts to strengthen ethics and financial literacy from an early age. He stressed that ethical banking is not optional because banks hold public money, and the public must trust them to safeguard it. He further urged banks to act as partners in the fight against financial crime, stating that many of the unethical and corrupt monies in this country pass through the banking system and banks must not become conduits for corruption but collaborators in building integrity and protecting public trust.

The Ministry of Education is collaborating with CIB Ghana and the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) to integrate financial ethics and literacy into Ghana’s educational framework to nurture integrity and responsibility among future professionals.

In response to these systemic challenges, Mrs. Asante-Asiedu announced that the Bank of Ghana is undertaking a comprehensive review of its Consumer Recourse Mechanism to address emerging gaps. She indicated that a key issue to be worked on is the growing number of customers seeking financial compensation for their troubles, a remedy which is not currently provided for in the existing framework. She revealed that BoG will be reaching out to industry players for input before finalizing the revised framework.

Mrs. Asante-Asiedu warned that no amount of service excellence or technological advancement can compensate for a breach of trust, urging banks to embed cybersecurity not just in infrastructure but as an institutional culture. She concluded that the banking system’s strength lies in its credibility.

Financial institutions have been urged to urgently implement comprehensive digital monitoring solutions that leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) to detect unusual employee behavior patterns in real time. The Ghana Association of Bankers has recommended adoption of advanced data analytics, implementation of zero trust security frameworks, and the use of blockchain technology for enhanced transaction transparency.

The Bank of Ghana urged banks and SDIs to tighten recruitment screening processes and ensure the diligent prosecution of offenders. The central bank’s regulatory framework has been strengthened through the implementation of the Online Regulatory and Analytical Surveillance Software (ORASS), which enables the regulator to consolidate and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the data it collects and ensure consistency across departments.

CIB Ghana also launched the Ethics 2.0 Programme and the Non-Interest Banking and Finance Certification Programme aimed at strengthening ethics, competence and sustainability within Ghana’s financial system. The Institute has outlined recent initiatives to deepen professional competence, including the revised Associate Chartered Banker curriculum, the Chartered Banker for Executive Leadership (CBEL) programme, the Branch CEO Programme, and the Digital Banking Academy.

The Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Certification Programme, developed in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), represents a critical step in advancing responsible and sustainable finance in Ghana.

The 2025 edition of the conference consolidated CIB Ghana’s leadership in shaping the future of banking professionalism in Ghana and across West Africa. By focusing on ethics, technology and sustainable finance, the Institute continues to build a community of trusted bankers who can drive financial inclusion and long term economic stability.