Banking Expert Warns of Islamic Finance Implementation Hurdles

Ghana’s ambitious plan to establish Islamic banking by year-end faces significant constitutional, cultural, and operational obstacles that could derail the country’s bid to become West Africa’s Islamic finance hub, according to new research by banking consultant Dr. Richmond Atuahene.

The comprehensive study, titled “Potential Challenges and Issues Facing the Establishment and Operationalization of Islamic Banking System: A Case of Ghana – Policy Recommendations,” identifies critical gaps that threaten the successful implementation of Non-Interest Based Finance (NIBF) despite official regulatory timelines advancing rapidly.

The warning comes as the Bank of Ghana (BoG) prepares to finalize regulatory guidelines by December 2025, with licensed institutions expected to begin offering Islamic banking products in 2026. However, Dr. Atuahene’s analysis suggests the regulatory framework alone may be insufficient to overcome deeper structural challenges.

The research highlights Ghana’s inadequate legal foundation as the primary impediment. Current banking statutes, designed exclusively for conventional interest-based institutions, do not accommodate Shariah-compliant financial products. Without comprehensive amendments to existing banking laws and potential constitutional clarifications, Islamic banks may face legal uncertainties that could undermine court enforcement and regulatory compliance.

Cultural resistance presents another formidable barrier in Ghana’s predominantly Christian society, where over 70 percent of the population practices Christianity. The consultant’s findings reveal widespread misconceptions about Islamic banking, with many Ghanaians viewing it as “banking for Muslims only” rather than an inclusive financial alternative available to all citizens regardless of religious affiliation.

Professor John Gartchie Gatsi, appointed in May 2025 to lead technical framework development, has emphasized operational coexistence in multiple jurisdictions including the UK, Nigeria, and Malaysia. However, Dr. Atuahene argues that international precedents may not adequately address Ghana’s unique demographic and cultural landscape.

The study identifies severe human resource constraints that could compromise implementation quality. Ghana faces a critical shortage of Shariah scholars trained in modern finance, law, and economics – expertise essential for ensuring compliance and developing innovative products. This skills gap extends to general Islamic finance professionals, threatening sector credibility and operational effectiveness.

Financial market rigidities pose additional challenges for Islamic banking operations. The consultant warns that conventional banking dominance creates barriers to interbank transactions, liquidity management, and treasury market participation. The absence of profit-sharing financial instruments undermines core Islamic banking principles, while the lack of secondary markets and Shariah-compliant liquidity tools leaves Islamic banks at a competitive disadvantage.

Taxation concerns add another layer of complexity. Dr. Atuahene identifies potential double taxation risks since Islamic finance relies on asset-based transactions that may attract additional levies on transfers, increasing operational costs compared to conventional banking alternatives.

The Bank of Ghana has indicated readiness to license institutions for Islamic banking operations or Shariah-compliant financing windows once supervisory and legal structures are established. However, the research questions whether current regulatory capacity can effectively supervise Islamic banking alongside existing challenges with Specialized Deposit-Taking Institutions (SDTIs).

Institutional weaknesses compound these challenges. The study cites disparities in accounting standards, inappropriate institutional frameworks, and inadequate technological infrastructure including automated teller machines, digital platforms, and cybersecurity systems as significant operational threats.

Governance concerns loom particularly large given Ghana’s recent banking sector crisis. Dr. Atuahene warns that without strict governance and ethical safeguards, Islamic banks could succumb to the same mismanagement issues that led to several conventional bank failures in recent years.

Private sector interest remains strong, with NylaBank preparing to launch as Africa’s first digital Islamic bank in Ghana in 2025 through partnership with a commercial bank. This development suggests market demand exists despite regulatory and cultural challenges.

The consultant’s research emphasizes that successful Islamic banking implementation requires coordinated action across multiple fronts. Constitutional reforms, cultural acceptance initiatives, Shariah expertise development, liquidity tool creation, and strengthened governance frameworks must advance simultaneously to ensure sustainable operations.

The stakes extend beyond financial inclusion to Ghana’s regional competitiveness. Success could position the country as West Africa’s Islamic finance leader, attracting investment from Muslim-majority countries and expanding financial services for underserved populations. Failure, however, could undermine confidence in Ghana’s financial sector innovation capacity.

Dr. Atuahene advocates for immediate action on legal reforms, human capacity building, regulatory framework strengthening, and comprehensive public awareness campaigns. The consultant argues that addressing these foundational issues now could prevent operational difficulties that might otherwise compromise Ghana’s Islamic banking ambitions.

Moving forward, Ghana’s success will depend on political commitment to constitutional reform, sustained investment in specialized education, and effective community engagement to overcome cultural misconceptions. The country’s Islamic banking future hangs in the balance as authorities work to resolve these complex implementation challenges before the 2025 deadline.