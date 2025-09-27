Banking Expert Charts 10-Point Roadmap for Ghana’s Islamic Finance Future

A prominent banking consultant has outlined a comprehensive blueprint for establishing a credible Islamic banking system in Ghana, warning that without proper preparation, the country risks repeating mistakes made by other African nations.

Dr. Richmond Atuahene, Principal Consultant at the National Banking College and Chief Examiner for the Chartered Institute of Bankers’ Corporate Governance paper, has proposed ten detailed policy recommendations to ensure Ghana’s upcoming Islamic banking framework becomes truly “fit-for-purpose.”

His proposals come at a critical time. The Bank of Ghana (BoG) is finalizing regulatory guidelines for Islamic banking by December 2025, with licensed institutions expected to begin offering Non-Interest Based Finance (NIBF) products in 2026. The central bank has already initiated stakeholder consultations to address misconceptions about Islamic banking while establishing regulatory frameworks.

Dr. Atuahene’s research, titled “Potential Challenges and Issues facing the establishment and operationalization of Islamic Banking System: A Case of Ghana – Policy Recommendations,” draws lessons from other countries’ experiences, particularly Nigeria’s journey that began with legal frameworks in 1991 before licensing its first Islamic bank in 1996.

The global Islamic finance industry has grown into a US$4.5 trillion sector, supported by both Muslim-majority and secular countries for its potential to deepen financial inclusion among populations underserved by conventional finance.

The banking expert’s roadmap emphasizes that Ghana must develop a clear five-year strategy anchored on law, Shariah-compliant products, financial inclusion, and partnerships with global Islamic institutions. His approach centers on building robust legal frameworks, developing compliant products, promoting public awareness, fostering financial inclusion for the unbanked, and positioning Ghana as a continental Islamic finance hub.

Parliament faces immediate pressure to amend existing legislation including the Banking Sector Development and Improvement (BSDI) Act 2016, Bank of Ghana Act, and Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) Act to create solid legal foundations. Without these changes, Dr. Atuahene warns, Islamic banking risks operating in a legal vacuum that could undermine public confidence.

“Enacting a comprehensive legal framework and distinct regulatory acts is crucial for proper oversight and governance,” he noted in his research, emphasizing that regulatory clarity must precede operational launch.

The human capital challenge represents perhaps the most complex hurdle. Dr. Atuahene stresses the need for structured capacity-building strategies to train bankers, regulators, accountants, and Shariah experts. He recommends that universities, professional bodies, and regulators collaborate to develop courses, certifications, and research programs specifically focused on Islamic finance principles.

The National Banking College has already announced specialized training programs in Islamic finance principles, positioning itself ahead of expected regulatory changes. This proactive approach aligns with Dr. Atuahene’s vision for making Islamic financing courses part of business administration programs while offering fully-fledged certificates, diploma and degree programs in higher learning institutions.

Public education emerges as another critical battleground. The banking consultant calls for dispelling widespread misconceptions that Islamic banking serves “only Muslims” through nationwide campaigns led by the BoG, Ministry of Finance, and religious bodies. He even recommends including Islamic finance in school curricula to build long-term understanding.

Recent stakeholder engagements by the BoG have already begun addressing these misconceptions, with officials emphasizing that Islamic banking represents an alternative financial system available to all Ghanaians regardless of religious affiliation.

The religious dimension adds complexity to Ghana’s implementation strategy. Dr. Atuahene believes success hinges on cooperation between Muslim and Christian leaders, recommending engagement with the Chief Imam, Catholic Bishops, Christian Council, and Pentecostal churches to promote acceptance and trust.

“Religious bodies (Muslim and Christianity) need to be involved in the public campaign for the establishment of Islamic banking in Ghana,” he emphasized, recognizing that Ghana’s religious diversity requires inclusive approaches rather than exclusionary messaging.

Corporate governance standards must exceed those applied to conventional banking, according to Dr. Atuahene. He emphasizes transparency, accountability, and adherence to Shariah principles as non-negotiables for building public confidence, particularly given Ghana’s recent banking sector challenges that saw several institutions collapse due to governance failures.

The regulatory framework requires unambiguous, detailed guidelines for Islamic banking operations. This ensures compliance with Shariah principles while protecting consumers and investors from potential exploitation or misunderstanding of Islamic financial products.

Stakeholder collaboration between government, private sector, and regulators must drive policy crafting and implementation. Dr. Atuahene recommends joint forums and stakeholder dialogues to ensure inclusivity and consensus-building throughout the process.

Judicial empowerment represents the final critical element. The expert insists courts must be equipped to adjudicate disputes related to Islamic finance fairly and without bias, with clear constitutional backing that’s enforceable across Ghana’s legal system.

The timing couldn’t be better for implementation. The BoG recently cut the Monetary Policy Rate by 300 basis points to 25.0 percent and signaled room for further easing, creating favorable conditions for alternative banking models that don’t rely on traditional interest rate mechanisms.

Financial inclusion arguments strengthen the case for Islamic banking. Recent analysis suggests Islamic banking represents the next significant step in financial inclusion, offering opportunities for Ghanaians who’ve remained outside the formal banking system due to religious or philosophical objections to interest-based finance.

Ghana’s ambitions extend beyond domestic market development. Officials aim to position the country as West Africa’s Islamic finance hub with comprehensive regulations covering banking, insurance, and capital markets. Success could unlock fresh investment flows through instruments like Sukuk while establishing Ghana as a continental leader in alternative finance.

Dr. Atuahene’s comprehensive roadmap provides Ghana with more than just implementation guidance – it offers a blueprint for avoiding pitfalls experienced by other African countries while establishing credible, inclusive, and transformative Islamic banking services.

The banking consultant believes that with strong political will and proper frameworks, Ghana can establish itself as a continental Islamic finance hub. His recommendations suggest the country has a genuine opportunity not just to launch Islamic banking, but to do so in ways that advance financial inclusion and economic transformation across the broader financial sector.

As regulatory guidelines near completion, Dr. Atuahene’s decade-spanning experience in banking supervision and his role training the next generation of bankers through the National Banking College position him uniquely to understand both the opportunities and challenges ahead.

The success of Ghana’s Islamic banking initiative will ultimately depend on how well authorities implement comprehensive reforms spanning legal frameworks, human capital development, public education, and stakeholder engagement – exactly the holistic approach Dr. Atuahene’s research advocates.