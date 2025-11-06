Banking Consultant Calls for Commission to Probe Phantom Shipment Scandal

Banking and financial consultant Dr. Richmond Atuahene has urged President John Dramani Mahama to establish a Commission of Enquiry to investigate the alleged 42 billion US dollar phantom shipment scandal, arguing that the magnitude of fraudulent transactions demands an urgent, independent and forensic audit.

In his research paper titled Rising Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism (ML/CFT) Concerns: Have Ghanaian Banks Failed as Primary Gatekeepers Against Cankers, copied to The High Street Journal, Atuahene argues that the saga exposes a major breakdown in Ghana’s fight against money laundering and illicit financial flows.

President Mahama revealed during his maiden media encounter on September 10, 2025 that between 2020 and 2025, approximately 42 billion US dollars left Ghana’s financial system without any corresponding imports. These so called phantom shipments were transactions backed by fake shipping documents that created the illusion of trade, when in reality no goods arrived at the ports.

According to Atuahene, the fraudulent transactions were facilitated through commercial banks, the very institutions expected to serve as the first line of defense against money laundering and terrorist financing. He wrote that this revelation validates that Ghanaian banks have abdicated their roles as primary gatekeepers in the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing.

The financial consultant blames the scandal on a mix of inadequate training, weak internal controls and poor regulatory oversight. He noted that many bank officials lack the cross disciplinary expertise needed to detect suspicious trade transactions, while outdated paper based systems make it easy for criminals to falsify invoices, bills of lading and import declarations.

Atuahene explains that trade based money laundering requires both financial compliance knowledge and a deep understanding of international trade practices. Unfortunately, he observes that some bank staff do not have this skillset, making it difficult to spot red flags such as unusual pricing or questionable commodity types.

His research also highlights systemic weaknesses at the regulatory level. Weak supervision, he said, has allowed financial institutions to operate with lax anti money laundering (AML) and counter financing of terrorism (CFT) controls. In some cases, compliance units were under resourced, poorly managed or riddled with high staff turnover.

Citing a report by the Business and Financial Times (B&FT), Atuahene revealed that Ghana lost over 22.6 billion Ghana cedis in tax revenue between April 2020 and August 2025 due to under declared imports and unverified foreign exchange transfers tied to Import Declaration Forms (IDFs).

Between April 2020 and August 2025, banks reportedly processed more than 525,000 IDF transfers worth over 83 billion Ghana cedis. Yet only about 10,440 of these IDFs were actually used to import physical goods, meaning less than two percent of all transfers resulted in documented imports. That leaves over 80 billion Ghana cedis in foreign exchange outflows unexplained, according to audit data obtained by B&FT.

Atuahene warned that these losses reflect the deep rooted economic cost of regulatory negligence and financial indiscipline. The massive illicit flows have drained foreign reserves, worsened cedi depreciation and pushed inflation higher. He emphasized that this isn’t just a financial crime, it’s an economic threat.

The banking consultant maintains that the 42 billion US dollar phantom shipment is not an issue that should be treated with kid gloves. He is urging Mahama, in consultation with the Finance Minister and the Bank of Ghana (BoG), to establish a high powered Commission of Enquiry to conduct forensic audits into both the 42 billion US dollar phantom shipment transactions and the related 22.6 billion Ghana cedis revenue loss.

The commission, he said, should make concrete recommendations to help recover lost funds, strengthen regulatory oversight and rebuild confidence in the financial system. Atuahene stated that this enquiry should not be just about the culprits, it should also be about restoring the integrity of Ghana’s banking system and ensuring that financial institutions once again become strong, trustworthy gatekeepers and not conduits for illicit flows.

As part of recommendations, he noted that His Excellency President Mahama in consultation with the Minister of Finance and BoG should appoint a Commission of Enquiry to conduct forensic audits in the 42 billion US dollar phantom shipment and the 22.6 billion Ghana cedis which led to the loss of revenue to the state through the phantom imports over past five years, and to make appropriate recommendations to the state and the regulator.

If acted upon, Atuahene’s call could mark the beginning of one of Ghana’s most sweeping financial investigations. The phantom shipment revelations help explain persistent pressure on Ghana’s currency, which has faced significant volatility in recent years. Every dollar improperly removed from the system weakens the cedi and increases import costs for essential goods including rice, medicine and construction materials.