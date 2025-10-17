Banking Calm After Selloff Masks Deeper Credit Risks

Global investors may have steadied their nerves after this week’s banking tremors, but a leading financial advisor warns the relief could prove temporary as credit stress signals mount across major economies.

Markets rebounded Friday following Thursday’s sharp selloff in financial stocks, which saw regional banks Zions Bancorporation plunge 13% and Western Alliance drop nearly 11% after disclosing problems with borrowers. The recovery convinced many traders that credit losses at a few regional lenders were isolated incidents rather than systemic warnings.

Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organizations, says that optimism feels misplaced given the broader economic backdrop. “Markets are quick to move on. But when you see early signs of strain in credit quality, it rarely stops there,” Green cautioned.

Thursday’s rout sent the Dow down 301 points amid rising trade tensions, concerns about expensive stock valuations, and brewing trouble in the banking industry. By Friday, however, solid earnings reports from other regional banks helped restore some confidence, suggesting investors were willing to separate specific loan problems from wider systemic risks.

Yet beneath the surface calm, data points to steady deterioration in credit performance that Green believes should give investors pause. “There’s a sense that because the system is well capitalized, the risks can’t spread. Yet financial markets don’t operate in isolation from the economy. When borrowing costs remain elevated and liquidity tightens, even small credit events can trigger outsized reactions,” he explained.

The concerns follow disclosures from Zions Bancorp about a $50 million loss from bad loans and Western Alliance’s lawsuit alleging fraud by a borrower. Investment bank Jefferies also plunged 9% Thursday, extending fallout from its exposure to bankrupt auto parts maker First Brands, which has raised questions about risk controls across the lending industry.

Business bankruptcies are rising across major economies, while household debt delinquencies are climbing after years of near zero default rates. “These are classic late cycle signals,” Green noted. “They don’t always lead to crisis, but they tend to expose where complacency has built up. Investors need to understand that the credit cycle is turning.”

The banking sector selloff quickly spread globally on Friday, with European banks falling 2.5% in early trade as Deutsche Bank and Barclays dropped over 5% each while Societe Generale slid 4.6%. The contagion effect demonstrated how interconnected credit markets remain despite regulatory reforms implemented after previous financial crises.

Green cautions that Friday’s rebound in futures markets, which gave the impression the scare had passed, often masks longer term vulnerability. “Financial markets have become conditioned to shrug off setbacks, assuming policymakers will cushion any downside. But this time, support is more limited. The adjustment will be uneven and punctuated by bursts of volatility,” he said.

Even within the financial sector, resilience appears uneven. Larger, diversified institutions may absorb shocks more easily, but smaller lenders remain exposed to concentrated risks in sectors such as commercial property and consumer finance. “This divergence creates ripple effects across global markets,” Green explained. “We saw it briefly this week, and we’ll see it again.”

The bankruptcies of First Brands and Tricolor have put a spotlight on risk controls and the opaque credit market, where complex loans make it harder to gauge participants’ exposure. Some analysts view these collapses as idiosyncratic and tied to individual borrowers rather than systemic, but the cases are fueling broader unease about lending standards.

The comparison to Silicon Valley Bank’s 2023 failure, when high interest rates drove paper losses that sparked fatal deposit runs, weighs on investor minds. While current circumstances differ, the memory of how quickly confidence can evaporate remains fresh.

The deVere CEO’s message for investors is to stay alert but not alarmed. “Periods like this often create opportunity, particularly in sectors with strong balance sheets and predictable cash flow,” he said. “The key is to distinguish between temporary market panic and genuine credit deterioration. It requires discipline and professional insight rather than emotion.”

While immediate panic has eased, the structural issues remain unresolved. “The fact that global markets recovered within 24 hours doesn’t make the underlying credit stress disappear,” Green emphasized. “If anything, it underlines how dependent sentiment has become on momentum rather than fundamentals.”

He concludes that the next few months will bring more fluctuations as markets reassess credit risk and growth prospects. “Investors who remain disciplined, diversified and forward looking will be best placed to turn volatility into advantage,” Green advised.

The banking sector’s strong performance throughout 2025 may have created complacency that Thursday’s selloff briefly punctured. Whether the credit problems prove isolated or signal broader deterioration will likely become clearer as more banks report earnings and disclose their loan book quality in coming weeks.

For now, markets appear willing to give banks the benefit of the doubt. But Green’s warning suggests that beneath the calm surface, currents are shifting in ways that could produce unexpected turbulence ahead.