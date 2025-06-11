Bank of Ghana’s Rate-Cut Ambition Faces Negative Equity Hurdle

Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama has pledged to slash lending rates below 10% before his term ends, aiming to fuel industrial expansion, but this ambition faces a critical challenge from the central bank’s persistent negative equity position of GH¢61.32 billion.

Dr. Asiama announced the target at the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) Corporate Forum, declaring affordable credit the “single most important constraint” to industrial growth despite the sector’s economic contribution.

He defended holding the policy rate at 28% despite inflation easing from 23.8% in December 2024 to 21.2% in April 2025, arguing this discipline would enable a future “low-interest, low-inflation economy.”

However, banking consultant Dr. Richmond Atuahene warns the central bank’s deep negative equity severely undermines its capacity to execute core functions like inflation control and Open Market Operations (OMO). “OMO operations alone… require assets. If you don’t have bonds, you cannot participate very well,” Dr. Atuahene stated, explaining the BoG’s insufficient holdings of marketable securities cripple its ability to manage liquidity effectively. The negative equity stems primarily from catastrophic losses during Ghana’s 2022 Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), which erased the bank’s capital base despite marginal improvement from GH¢65.34 billion in 2023.

Governor Asiama cited improving fundamentals – 5.7% 2024 GDP growth, US$6 billion in trade surpluses, and US$10.7 billion in reserves – as foundations for future rate cuts. He also highlighted the cedi’s 24% appreciation against the dollar in 2025, attributing it to “coordinated, credible policy action not manipulation.” Yet Dr. Atuahene contends the BoG lacks resources for meaningful forex interventions to sustain such gains. While the Finance Ministry acknowledges a need for a GH¢53 billion recapitalization, Governor Asiama maintains the BoG remains “policy solvent,” emphasizing revenue generation and credibility over balance sheet metrics.

The central bank’s structural vulnerability creates a paradox: its aggressive inflation target of 12% for 2025 requires robust OMO tools, yet its depleted asset base hinders precisely those interventions. This operational bind casts uncertainty over the timeline and feasibility of achieving single-digit lending rates. Governor Asiama proposed structured quarterly forums with AGI to address credit bottlenecks and foster trust, which he called “the most valuable currency.” Simultaneously, the BoG plans measures to curb forex reserve leakages and enhance remittance tracking, stating, “With the Gold Board and new remittance mechanisms, we aim to block the gaps that weaken the currency.”

The central bank’s negative equity position represents more than a financial shortfall; it embodies a critical test of institutional credibility where ambitious monetary policy goals confront the practical constraints of a weakened balance sheet. While Governor Asiama urges businesses to prepare for cheaper credit amidst what he terms “genuine, albeit fragile” stabilization, the path to sub-10% lending rates remains intrinsically linked to resolving the central bank’s own capital inadequacy.